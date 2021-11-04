11/04/2021 at 18:57 CET

End to Carla Suárez’s career in the world of tennis. The elimination of Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup marked the final goodbye of the Spanish tennis player from the tennis courts. The Spanish team fell in the tie with the United States in the remodeled women’s team tournament par excellence. This time held in a single venue, in the Czech Republic, at the O2 Arena in Prague.

There will be for eternity the place where Carla retired the racket after a career full of successes. Two titles in singles and three in doubles. She became number six in the world in the WTA ranking. Little joke.

He was able to do it with the public and after overcoming a Hodgkin lymphoma that he could not with her either. She showed the bravery and the warrior that she has always shown that she carries within. After Bolsava and Masarova’s victory over Americans Caroline Dolehide and Coco Vandeweghe, Carla received her tribute at the foot of the track.

Comrades from colleagues

That warrior character was highlighted by Kerber. “Inside the court she was a player who never gave up, who always fought & rdquor ;. They also highlighted the human quality. “She is one of those players that you meet and you don’t know if she has won or lost. He always has a smile on his face & rdquor;, Andrea Petkovic.

A video tribute was the main protagonist in Prague and Carla could barely contain her tears to say thank you. “It was very special, I have felt the love of everyone throughout this year, and here with the team I have really enjoyed this week, he said.