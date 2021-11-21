11/21/2021 at 12:21 CET

The Spanish tennis player Carla Suárez affirmed this Sunday, after running the Central Dairy Asturian Women’s Race in Barcelona, ​​that she has not yet decided where she will lead her future after retiring from professional tennis in 2021 and that, for the moment, she wants to “ live in the present & rdquor ;.

“In recent years I have learned a lot to live in the present. Now I want to rest and disconnect & rdquor ;, the Canarian athlete reflected in a conversation with ., who “in the short term would say no & rdquor; It is proposed to play a role related to the world of tennis.

Invited by Banco Santander, official sponsor of the race, Suarez took the start of the test and was honored before the start for her fight against cancer.

“For me it was a tough race because I had never run eight kilometers, but above all I am happy to have finished it & rdquor ;, a Suárez declared minutes after crossing the finish line who wanted to thank“ all the love ”she is receiving.

“It is a tremendous joy because I have had a fairly long career and these last two years have been very complicated due to the pandemic and the disease. I’ve always tried to treat people the best possible, above all with respect, and I think that’s the key in the end & rdquor ;, he added.

Suarez explained that he feels good physically and that “I already wanted & rdquor; until the moment of her retirement came, postponed a year because of Hodgkin’s lymphoma that kept her 17 months away from the slopes.

“I wanted to say goodbye on a tennis court and that had to be in 2021, but I have been lucky enough to play the four big tournaments and the Olympics. And the truth is that it was a gift that I did not expect & rdquor ;, reflected the tennis player.

Asked how he feels about leaving elite competition behind, Suárez stated that “it is something very personal & rdquor; for each athlete, but that in her case, knowing that 2021 was going to be her last year helped her “to enjoy a lot the day to day, each tournament & rdquor ;.

“Now it’s time to change the chip a little & rdquor ;, admitted the Canarian tennis player, who claimed to have“ some projects in mind & rdquor; related to solidarity and humanitarian issues that it hopes to develop in 2022.

Finally, Suarez I affirm that Garbiñe Muguruza, who this year made history for Spanish tennis by becoming the first player to win the title in the WTA Finals, deserved this success: “It has not been easy, but she has kept working. I have spoken with her and I am very happy & rdquor ;.

“I think we have players to get excited about. Garbiñe, Paula Badosa, Sara sorribes… They are players who can win big tournaments at any time and we are going to enjoy them a lot in 2022 & rdquor ;, Suárez summarized about the current moment of Spanish women’s tennis.