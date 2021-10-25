10/25/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

Carles Puyol and Fernando Belasteguín they did not fail in their annual solidarity appointment with the V Torneig Solidari de Pàdel XAP, held this Monday at the Junior Club of Sant Cugat del Vallès. The former FC Barcelona player and the 16-time padel number 1 participated once again in a charity competition whose entire proceeds will go to the fight against childhood cancer at the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Cancer Center.

The event featured the participation of other well-known faces from the world of sports such as Patrick Kluivert or Àlex Roca and from the show business as the singer Miki Nunez. Puyol addressed the media after the game, which he confessed to having won. “For me it is an honor to be here, a pleasure to support some friends. After being a parent, the topic of childhood cancer touches you much more& rdquor ;, said before asking the media to, beyond the classic, also explain the reason for the tournament.

The atmosphere of the day was distended. “The country needs projects like that of Sant Joan de Déu. We are very excited to celebrate this edition after not celebrating the previous one due to the pandemic & rdquor ;, he declared Xavi Aguilar, organizer of the tournament.

Gloria Garcia, director of recruitment of Sant Joan de Déu, added that “events like this are fundamental to remember that childhood cancer is a minority disease, but when it’s your turn, it’s the only one that exists& rdquor ;. “There are few resources for research. There are many solidarity tournaments, but few like the XAP. Among all the paddle and goal editions, a lot of money has already been donated, 250,000 euros. It’s outrageous & rdquor ;, he celebrated.