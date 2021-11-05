11/05/2021 at 06:30 CET

Forty years acting in absolute silence with Tricicle and now it is uncovered with a cascade of anecdotes. Only on the Borràs stage, Carles sans outlines a gallery of fun and endearing characters in which, in addition to words, he adds his enormous gestural expressiveness. One of his great passions, football, does not appear in this show, but he lives it “I enjoy it and I suffer it, especially the latter, in these times & rdquor ;.

Writer of this newspaper, we spoke with Sans while the hiring of Xavi Hernandez as future coach of Barça. “I wish you all the luck in the world because you are going to need it,” he says, “since you are going to find a hobby and a club ‘headdresses’ and a wardrobe that is like living on a Halloween night & rdquor ;. He explains the current moment of the entity as “those families of the Catalan bourgeoisie that had a lot of money, in a few years they were ruined but they continued to live as rich. Between all of us we must re-educate ourselves mentally: we are no longer. It’s hard to assume, true, but there is no other & rdquor ;.

While rehearsing, I see him alone on stage and it is inevitable to think about the famous loneliness of the goalkeeper but also that of the coach. “That’s why I admire Xavi’s courage to bet on Barça at such a difficult time. The technician is usually the one who always loses, the easiest to settle & rdquor ;, reflects Carles Sans. And also the one they look at first before pointing to the lawn or the box. That ‘respectable’ who puts notes on a bleacher or in an audience. “You are the one who knows your capabilities, but in the end the one who decides is the public. I’ve been performing for more than forty years and except for one whistle, the rest has been applause. It was at a convention in Marbella, they were all Swedish, we went out with the ‘sketch’ of the babies and they booed us & rdquor ;, he explains laughing. So we ended the interview, laughing, “today so necessary after all that we have had to live & rdquor ;. Go see him. Health in vein.

