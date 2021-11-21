

Carlo Ancelotti giving instructions to the Real Madrid players in the match against Valencia CF.

The Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized the current football calendar, which, he claimed, causes numerous injuries in the players and affects the game of the teams, and, without pronouncing on whether the solution is the Superliga that its president, Florentino Pérez defends, asked for changes.

“The dynamics of current football is not good, we have to change it. With the Super League or with something else, I don’t know, I’m not the best person to say it, but I know that this dynamic is not right. There are too many games, many injuries and the quality of football is low. You can’t put on the best team or play at the intensity you want. This has to change, “he said.

“It is not the first time that we have to play many games. Nonsense, I do not know, but it is clear that it is too much. Everyone is saying it, the players, the clubs, the coaches… it has to change. The current dynamics of football is not right, I hope it changes with meaning, not without it ”, he added.

After losing a large part of their squad for the matches with their national teams and with their sights set on recovering injuries, Ancelotti admitted that his players arrive “loaded” to visit Granada with which Real Madrid retakes the league pulse.

“It is normal that we arrive like this, but I am quite happy. Rodrygo is back tomorrow and Fede Valverde next week. We look forward to Hazard soon. The team is physically quite good, hopefully we do well until Christmas because we have very important games in the league and we have to fix the group in the ‘Champions’. They are parties that are going to cost physically and also mentally ”, he predicted.

The Madrid coach, despite everything, sees his team in good shape: “After the last break the team has improved, we have found more continuity in the game and the results. We have confidence and a good dynamic. I have a lot of faith and confidence that we are going to do well ”.

Regarding Xavi Hernández’s debut with Barcelona, ​​the coach of the white team is convinced that “Bring something new” to his eternal rival and he reflected on the heavy hand in coaches.

“Each one has their own way of leading. With all due respect, you can do it however you want. I do not consider myself a heavy hand because it is not my character. In my experience I have never had teachers, parents or coaches with a heavy hand, I don’t know what it is, but I respect those who use it ”, he declared.

