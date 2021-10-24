10/24/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

The Malaga base Charlie Heads, historic Unicaja player and world champion in 2006 with the Spanish team, who has just ended his career, was honored this Sunday at halftime of the match against Barça played at the Martín Carpena Pavilion, where in an emotional act the He retired his shirt, which will be worn from today at the top of the venue with the number ’10’ next to the number ‘5’ of another legend of the Andalusian club, his former teammate Berni Rodriguez.

It was one of the most emotional days for the Marbella, who after leaving basketball for good this summer at age 40, still had to live the afternoon in which surrounded by friends, former teammates and the heat of his hobby rose to the top of the pavilion the shirt he defended for ten seasons on the track where he won three titles with Unicaja (Korac Cup, King Cup and ACB League).

The typesetting pavilion, with a large influx of an audience devoted to their idol, was at the height of the tribute. Heads He was accompanied by his family and some of his former teammates on the track, such as himself from Malaga Berni Rodriguez, who dedicated a few words to him in Movistar, referring to the withdrawal of his bib: “I felt a little lonely up there. Carlos deserved it, he is a historical player & rdquor ;.

Other basketball players of his time who shared a dressing room with him such as the Argentine Walter Hermann and the spanish Fran Vazquez, Jesus Lazarus or the current president of the Spanish Basketball Federation, George Garbajosa -who gave him a commemorative team shirt- were also present at the foot of the track, in addition to the president of Unicaja, Antonio Jesus Lopez grandson.

The Unicaja project in the video markers a video with images of his golden stage at the club and several congratulatory messages from Boza Maljkovic, coach who made him debut; Sergio Scariolo, his coach in Malaga and in his time in Russia, or players like Pau Gasoline, Veljko Mrsic or the argentine Pepe Sanchez.

When it was his turn to pick up the microphone, Heads, visibly excited and with the entire crowd standing, he said: “I’d rather be playing than being here, I’m super nervous. I never dreamed of this when I was little & rdquor ;. He thanked everyone: club, family and fans, who always carried him “in flight & rdquor ;.

The man from Malaga, who made his debut precisely against Barça when he was still a promising youngster in 2000, retires being the second player who has played the most games with Unicaja (505), only surpassed by Berni Rodriguez, with whom he will now share a roof and legacy in the club.