The ex-player and part of the management of the Tigers from Aragua, Carlos Guillen He showed his discontent after the change from Heiker Meneses that sent him from Tiburones de La Guaira to the Caribes de Anzoátegui in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Through the transmission of this Friday’s game between Tiburones de La Guaira and Tigres de Aragua, the journalist Héctor Cordido reported that Carlos Guillén was quite annoyed after the change of Heiker Meneses was confirmed, this because the Maracay team was one of those interested in the 30-year-old infielder.

“It can’t be!” Carlos Guillén exclaimed, as said by Héctor Cordido.

Multiple sources have made it clear on social networks that the Tigres de Aragua were interested in acquiring Meneses and the management of La Guaira refused to change him, which upset Guillén when he saw that this player went directly to Puerto La Cruz in the present campaign of the LVBP.

#LVBP. Héctor Cordido stands out in the #Sharks circuit that Carlos Guillén was upset today when he found out that Heiker Meneses was changed to #Caribes. Initially, #Tigres was interested in Meneses and the management of La Guaira refused to change it – Victor Boccone G. (@Vboccone) November 5, 2021

“It can’t be!” Carlos Guillén exclaimed when he told him about the change from Meneses to Caribes, Hector Cordido said right now on the circuit. Tigres is interested, but they did not reach an agreement. – José G. (@JoseGasspar) November 5, 2021

A novel

The case of Heiker Meneses was a novel before the start of the 2021-2022 season of the LVBP, since at first glance there was no economic agreement with the Sharks and everything seemed to indicate that he would leave this team, after agreeing, he only played four matches with the “salty” and stars in an attractive change that sends him to the Caribes, current champion.

Now, already with another team, it comes to light that Carlos Guillén, manager of the Tigres de Aragua, wanted this player at the José Pérez Colmenares de Maracay and the “sharks” refused them, but if they were open with “La Tribe”.

How good is Meneses?

This player has 13 harvests in the LVBP, all with the Tiburones de la Guaira. For life the infielder has 337 games played, 283 indisputable, 120 RBIs and 144 scored for an average of .263. He has defended shortstop in 214 challenges and second cushion in 72 games with a fielding percentage over .970.