By Dency Milan

The Mochis sugarcane players won both matches of the day against the Sultans of Monterrey at their home in the Emilio Ibarra Almada Stadium, as part of the second round of the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific.

The Sultans started the second round impetuous but they have seen that streak diminish, until they lost two games with the league’s sotaneros, the Cañeros de los Mochis, who just won their second private series.

This is the hit with which ✨Susuku Córdoba✨ premiered us on the board. #LAMPxSKY #SkySportsMX # LeñaCañeros pic.twitter.com/9ngPSqYEBL – Cañeros de Los Mochis (@verdesxsiempre) November 28, 2021

In the first match, Cuban right-hander Carlos Juan Viera worked six full innings to earn his fourth championship win, spreading three hits, with one run allowed (HR), six strikeouts and three walks, lowering his ERA to 3.62 .

Francisco Córdoba of 2-1 with two produced was the most outstanding by the sugarcane players so that they took the victory 4-1.

The Cubans of the Mochis Josuan Hernandez 3-0 and Eddy Martínez 1-0, for the Sultans Maikel Serrano 3-0.

In the second match, Fabián Cota walked the entire route allowing only four indisputable ones to shut out the Sultans of Monterrey 2-0, in addition to prescribing seven chocolates without tickets.

Josuan Hernandez 3-2 with the two produced, was the most outstanding, because in the end those two were enough to close the match. His compatriot Eddy Martinez struck the card once in three official at-bats with a strikeout.

The hit of victory 🎋 #LaMPXSKY Josuan Hernández connected this double that drove 2⃣ runs for the sugarcane cause, thus achieving victory and tying the series 🔥 # SKYSportsMX # LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qmT52cKd11 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 28, 2021

For the Sultans, Cuban Maikel Serrano hit two singles in three official shifts.

With good performances on the hill by Carlos Viera and Fabián Cota, the Cañeros de Los Mochis won the doubleheader against Sultanes de Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/zlsNCfmzNA – Strikeout (@Rev_Strikeout) November 28, 2021

The Mochis managed for the first time to string together two consecutive victories and just their second private series won. Without a doubt, the contribution of his two starters was fundamental in the outcome of the doubleheader.