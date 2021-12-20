. Carlos Marín, lead singer of the Il Divo group, dies.

The entertainment world is in mourning, this after the news of the unfortunate death of singer Carlos Marín, a member of the musical quartet “Il Divo”, was released. The star was 53 years old at the time of his unfortunate death.

The death was confirmed through a statement that was published on the official Instagram profile of “Il Divo” during the afternoon hours of this Sunday, December 19, 2021.

“It is with great regret that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. Your friends, family, and fans will miss you. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years, the four of us have been together on this incredible Il Divo journey, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that your beautiful soul may rest in peace. With love – David, Sebastien and Urs ”, specified the meaning of the statement published on the Instagram platform.

The artist died after staying for several days in a serious health condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Manchester Royal Medical Center, in England, due to the Coronavirus, according to information reviewed by the magazine HOLA! Spain.

The Spanish publication also mentioned that Carlos Marín was infected with Coronavirus at the beginning of December, so the Il Volo group initially had to cancel a presentation at the Bonus Arena in Yorkshire, England.

Marín’s health condition deteriorated rapidly, so the Il Volo work team canceled the Christmas tour they had planned to carry out this December in the United Kingdom, according to HOLA! Spain.

“Il Divo deeply apologizes to its fans, but we look forward to getting back on the road with the new year and seeing you all next Christmas,” Il Volo said in a short press release when announcing the cancellation of his Christmas tour.

Who was Carlos Marín?

Born in Germany, but raised in Spain, Carlos Marín was a lyrical singer, producer, and manager, with a baritone vocal rating.

Marín began his career as a singer at the age of 8 with the recording of his first musical album “El poco Caruso”, which allowed him to make himself known with great success in the town of Granada in Spain.

The singer joined the Il Divo group in December 2003, an artistic achievement that established him as a star of international fame along with great musical companions such as Urs Buhker, Sebastien Izambard and David Miller.

Before his unfortunate death, Carlos Marín continued to perform as the vocalist of Il Divo, this alongside his role as a music producer for Spanish stars such as Geraldine Cerceda Larrosa, artistically known as Innocence.

According to HOLA! Spain, Marín was accompanied by his ex-wife Geraldine Cerceda Larrosa during the last hours of his life. Although it is true that the couple had been separated for 12 years, their friendship continued to be stronger than ever.