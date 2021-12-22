Related news

Geraldine larrosa (43 years old), ex-wife and great support from Carlos Marin in his last days, He has publicly said goodbye to the singer with a heartbreaking message, disseminated through his Instagram account.

“Thank you all for respecting my painful silence. I want everyone to know, most do, but I repeat it again, that Carlos Marín has been and will always be the great love of my life“, the artist, known as Innocence, has written to describe a series of black and white photographs that shows her best moments alongside Carlos Marín, who He died last Sunday, December 19, after spending several days in hospital. at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England.

“He is the kindest person in the world, the most generous person in the world. We were going to repeat this moment, but nothing happens, I know that the universe will bring us together millions of times, it will marry us millions of times I have no doubt, “Innoncence continued.” I love you with all my soul. Your goddaughter loves you madly. I know that you are here by my side and by our family, but you have left us an immense emptiness. I love you my love. Your voice, your joy, your affection and your humor are impregnated in my soul. You are my great love that has marked the rhythm of my heart. I love you, my love, “concluded the singer, who, as could have known THE SPANISH He was with Carlos Marín in his most critical hours.

Although they had been separated for 12 years, according to the information handled by this newspaper and as reflected in Geraldine Larrosa’s post, the former artist couple had a very good rapport. Innocence and Carlos Marín they had a romantic relationship of 17 years, of which seven were married. However, their marriage ended in divorce because, according to the one who was the vocalist of Il Divo in 2015, they were such friends “that the best thing was to continue being that.”



Carlos Marín and Geraldine Larrosa last October at an event in Madrid. Gtres

Their breakup did not mean any break between them and their support was shown at all times. Both personally and professionally. In recent years, in fact, Geraldine Larrosa collaborated with Carlos Marín on some of his songs and attended his shows as a special guest. The Il Divo singer also produced several of Innocence’s art projects.

Beyond your support and professional bond, Carlos Marín enjoyed being the godfather of Geraldine Larrosa’s daughter, Scarlett, fruit of his relationship with the also actor and singer Sergio Arce. A nine-year-old girl who, according to her mother’s emotional publication, will also miss the singer, who had been admitted since last December 8. As this newspaper revealed, his condition was serious, his oxygen was compromised, he remained in tubes, in an induced coma and waiting for the next steps of your medical team. However, his health was critical and nothing could be done.

His sad departure has shocked those who followed his path and those who were part of his environment.. Like Geraldine Larrosa, who three days after his death has joined countless emotional messages, spread through social networks, to fire Carlos Marín.

