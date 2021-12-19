12/19/2021

Carlos Marín, the Spanish singer member of Il Divo, has died at the age of 53, as announced by the musical group on its official Twitter account.

“With great regret we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and fans will miss him. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos, “says the tweet.

Marín was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Manchester hospital (United Kingdom), iTubed and in an induced coma.

It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. pic.twitter.com/uyRFjXADF6 – Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

As a result, Primer Beat Producciones announced the postponement until June 15, 2022 of the concert that was to be held at the Coliseum in A Coruña on December 22.

Il Divo was founded by the famed Simon Cowell, himself from One Direction, after imagining that an entirely male lyrical quartet would have possibilities covering mythical songs.

Marín, who had forged a previous career as an actor in musicals such as ‘Les Miserables’ or ‘Beauty and the Beast’, joined this project in 2003, for which Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard and David Miller were also hired.

Together they have published nine studio albums so far, from the eponymous ‘Il Divo’ (2004) to the most recent ‘For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown’ (2021), with which they have managed to sell about 40 millions of copies worldwide.

On his own, last year he released a solo album entitled ‘Portrait’ in which he dared to cover ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, among other hits.

His three companions, David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Bühler have recalled through Twitter that for 17 years they have been together on “this incredible journey of Il Divo” and they have assured that they will miss their “dear friend”.

“We hope and pray that your beautiful soul may rest in peace. With love David, Sebastien and Urs“, they write in the message.