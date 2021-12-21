12/21/2021 at 2:02 PM CET

Carlos Moyá, former tennis player and current coach of Rafa Nadal, confirmed through his social networks that has tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return to Mallorca, from Abu Dhabi.

“Good morning everyone, I wanted to tell you that I have also tested positive for COVID. On Sunday, when landing in Mallorca and with some symptoms, I tested negative for antigens. A few hours later, when a positive was confirmed in the equipment, I went to do PCR and I tested positive “, explained.

Moyá: “I think the vaccine has prevented me from ending up in the hospital”

The former tennis player and former captain of the Spanish team in the Davis Cup, claimed to be vaccinated against covid with two doses but that the symptoms “without having to go to the hospital, have been quite strong. Fever, headache, sweating, pain all over the body, chills have been my symptoms. Surely the vaccine has helped not to get worse or have to visit the hospital “, wakefulness. “Now I’m pretty much better, I hope the worst is over “, added.

Nadal announced yesterday his positive

Rafael Nadal announced yesterday that, after conducting the relevant tests, it had been positive returning from the Mubadala exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Moyá asks for prudence: “Be careful on these dates”

The now coach of the Manacor tennis player, took the opportunity to ask caution in these dates: “Be careful on these dates, do not only trust the antigen result if it is negative, nor that the symptoms are mild, in my case it has not been like that and many of those I know do the same. If I didn’t know what I have, it would be like the usual flu. I will inform you, “he concluded.