This Saturday, Carlos «Mouse» Pérez (16-6-2, 2 KO) and Save Baron (7-1-2, 2 KO), El Rey Gitano, dispute the Spanish Lightweight Championship.

It will be at the San Pablo Sports Center where both applicants measure themselves to see who of the two wins a national title for the first time. Pérez has the advantage of having played the championship of our country several times; Without going any further, it was expected that this coming weekend the lightweight title from a few months ago would be reissued, a tie between Pérez himself and Zeus de Armas, but Barón will finally be the Sevillian’s rival. A full-fledged Andalusian duel.

We were able to chat with both two days before the crash, and both the Spaniard and the Almeria are very excited for Saturday.

Pérez asked first of all something: “I wish that, despite being at home, unlike other opportunities I had to be national champion, I want the result to be fair, and Salva takes the belt if he deserves it”.

Regarding the preparation, he states that «I am at my best, I have had some very good sparring partners, I have been able to do two months of camp in good conditions and with my coach, Bernardo Checa, here with me because I had no other world commitments. I am very grateful to Raúl, my promoter, for helping me for these eight weeks of great quality ».

Zeus de Armas was the original rival, but the change did not catch Pérez by surprise: «I already imagined that Zeus de Armas would not come, and that is why a month ago I said to notify Koke, manager of Salvador Barón, a boy with whom I have good contact through networks. I know that he is always training, and that is why the fight could happen. I would tell you that I am confident, but I am not confident; may he come prepared in the best possible way, because we are going to give a great fight ».

The other co-aspirant, Salvador Baron, welcomes us with a blunt “I’m fine, very motivated by the opportunity of my life and working day by day”. Add that “Sometimes I get up at night and I hardly believe myself”.

The fight caught him with other plans: «We found out with about eighteen days, but I am always prepared, training to death, and very happy. I’ve never done ten rounds, but I train to do twenty. Physically I am very well, I feel very strong for something as beautiful as two Andalusians fighting for a Spanish championship ».

He ends, like the Sevillian, with a respectful reference to the other co-candidate: «I would like to thank Carlos for giving me the opportunity, I assure him that I am going to leave my skin and put on a great show. For me, Ratón has always been a reference and a great in Spanish boxing, I have followed him for a long time. We have something in common, that we have fallen and we have gotten up. Crossing gloves with him is very important to me ».

On Saturday, one of the two will come out with a new life boxingly speaking; as champion of the country.

