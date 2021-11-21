Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Carlos Pérez was proclaimed Champion of Spain before his fans in Seville on Saturday afternoon, in a San Pablo with the atmosphere of the great boxing nights and a very extensive gala with nine professional fights.

Carlos Pérez (17-6-2, 2 KO) beat Salvador Barón from Almeria (7-2-2, 2 KO) in a fight with alternatives, contested and beautiful for the spectators. “Ratón” Pérez started better, with an orderly boxing, taking the jab regularly and periodically to score against a Gypsy King who fought in a more anarchic way, renouncing the use of the leading hand in favor of looking for isolated power blows. However, in the third round Barón changed his plan and began to use his left as well and pretend to work to open Pérez’s guard, something that gave him revenue in a few central rounds of the fight where he put the local in quite a lot of trouble on several occasions. .

The experience of the Sevillian allowed him not to collapse after some hard impacts suffered in the middle section of the stake, although he did not see a way to recover his initial effectiveness. It was only in the final rounds when, perhaps due to a small physical downturn from Barón or to readjust his ideas with Bernardo Checa in the corner, Ratón found himself comfortable again and dominated an opponent who made an extraordinary fight having been warned with less than three weeks in advance.

Great sportsmanship lived in the ring by both, which gave even greater greatness to the good display seen on the ensogado. The unanimous decision of the judges gave the title, to the fourth, Carlos Pérez, who did more than Barón in general terms. The merit of the Gypsy King was not reflected in some extremely exaggerated cards of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93, the closest to what was seen in the ring.

Rest of combats:

Middleweight, 6 rounds: The Russian-Sevillian Arsen Garibian (6-1, 5 KO) knocked out Argentine Damián Óscar Bora (2-6-1, 1 KO) in the first round in an unappealable way, with a series of very tough hands that left their adversary unanswered.

Middleweight, 6 rounds: Óscar Díaz (8-0, 3 KO) dominated Rafael Chiruta (17-46-1, 9 KO) with a mature and intelligent fight. The Sevillian did not let the Romanian veteran take out his arsenal and feel comfortable at no time in a good deployment of both. Victory on points for Díaz.

Super featherweight, 6 rounds: Juan Jesús Antúnez (8-1, 3 KO) he was better than Dionis Martínez (9-30-3, 4 KO), showing a good face after his defeat in the national championship and gaining confidence against a more than worthy Venezuelan. Victory on points for Antúnez.

Super middleweight, 4 rounds: Artemio Garibian (1-0, 0 KO)his debut match against the Nicaraguan Santos Medrano (10-73, 3 KO) was scored by unanimous decision in a brilliant fight for the Russian based in Seville, who had plenty of final gestures left over.

Super welterweight, 4 rounds: Óscar Amador (11-28, 1 KO) He beat Alexander Zeledón (6-27-3, 0 KO) in a duel between Nicaraguans living in Spain by unanimous decision, in a match where Amador showed greater strength and aim against a brave rival.

Lightweight, 4 rounds: Rafael Acosta (4-0, 2 KO) beat Cristian Narváez (16-32, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. The one from Nicaragua, very unsportsmanlike, did not let a much superior Falito shine, and Mr. Alloza subtracted two points from him for constant grips.

Welterweight, 4 rounds: Ezequiel Jiménez (1-0, 0 KO) beat Nicaraguan Lester Cantillano (4-45, 3 KO) by unanimous decision in the most entertaining fight of the night, a fight without quarter where the Sevillian took the best match.

Super lightweight, 4 rounds: Sevillian Alejandro Guarded (1-0, 0 KO) defeated Hermín Isava (10-35, 5 KO) by unanimous decision in a smart fight of the debutant against the experienced Venezuelan.