Telemundo Carlos Ponce will host ‘Por Amor o Por Dinero’.

The Hispanic television network Telemundo continues to bet on the success of the different reality-type competitions, but now, with a very spicy twist. This is Por Amor o Por Dinero, an intrepid version of the popular dating format that premieres next Wednesday, November 17 at 7 pm/6c.

So it will be ‘For Love or For Money’

Hosted by international star Carlos Ponce, the competition will feature 16 contestants, eight men and eight women, all single, who will live isolated in a tropical paradise. Here they will find love, games and money as the main protagonists of the surprising journey that awaits them. Some will go in search of true love, but others will go to have fun while developing strategies to win the grand total prize of $ 200,000 in cash for the winning couple, $ 100,000 each.

But what will the mechanics of For Love or For Money be like? It is a simple and proven formula. A program full of intrigue, adrenaline and many surprises where each episode that will last two hours from Monday to Friday, viewers will see how the contestants of Por Amor o Por Dinero are paired up to compete in a series of mental and physical challenges . Each night, a winning couple will earn a reward that they can share with two other contestants of their choice, and every Friday a contestant will receive a nomination to withdraw from the Oasis. As the audience closely follows these singles, contestants will have the opportunity to choose their ideal match to reach the competition’s grand finale.

How is Carlos Ponce preparing to lead this new project?

One of the most beloved Hispanic personalities, Carlos Ponce has achieved great international recognition as a leading artist in film, television and the music industry. Born in Puerto Rico, Ponce has starred in several successful Telemundo productions, including “La Suerte de Loli,” “La Doña,” “La Fan,” and “Santa Diabla,” in addition to hosting several broadcasts of “Miss Universe®” and the “Billboard Latin Music Awards.” Within his artistic career, Ponce has memorable roles in popular television series such as “Beverly Hills 90210”, “Hollywood Heights”, “Telenovela”, “Devious Maids” and feature films such as “Just My Luck”, “Chasing Papi” , “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo” and “Couples Retreat”, among others.

Carlos, as nice as ever, had the opportunity to talk with us and give us a preview of what this new Telemundo Reality will be, even going so far as to assure us that it is “one of the funniest projects” in which he has participated, and even giving us a scoop on how its beginnings on television occurred.

Don’t miss this conversation with Carlos Ponce, host of Por Amor o Por Dinero, here:

The program Por Amor o Por Dinero has something in common with Exatlon United States, and that is that the same production company, Acun Medya is in charge of carrying it out and in addition to television, the audience can also enjoy it through the Telemundo app, available on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. The new episodes will also be available the next day on the streaming service, Peacock.