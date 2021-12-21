Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez How did love arise? | Instagram

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodriguez they met in 2005 when both participated in “The academy“However, before starting the romantic relationship that is now known to all, several years passed.

The singer, Carlos Rivera, was the winner of the third season of the Tv Azteca singing contest, La Academia, where he even Cynthia Rodriguez The triumph and title of the contest were also disputed.

The “exacademicos” Carlos rivera, and Cynthia Deyanira, maintained a very close friendship which later would become something more like flirting, and although the two reiterated that they were only very good friends.

A video in which Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra is invited to one of Cynthia Rodríguez’s interviews on her YouTube channel ended up showing the chemistry between the two.

This, after the “native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala” returned from his stay in Spain where he starred in the work of “The Lion King“After returning to Mexico, he was invited by the host to his channel” Cyn Censura “, which for many of his followers, marked the beginning of their sentimental relationship.

It was in 2016 where today “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“I would explain what happened in that interview, as well as the year in which they made their courtship public, although from that moment they asked for privacy to protect their relationship from any scandal.

We were friends for many years, in the end we stopped being friends because that was no longer friends and later he cited one of the titles of Yuridia’s hits, “Amigos No Por Favor”.

Cynthia Rodríguez herself would share a very curious fact since the “host of Venga La Alegria“He pointed out that at the beginning, he did not see Carlos Rivera as a possible prospect since he seemed to him” a child. ”

It should be remembered that the famous man with songs like “What is ours to stay”, “Other lives”, etc., Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, is years younger than the host, so when they met in reality they became good friends, But when they left they both took different paths.

Currently, the theater actor, who has appeared in works such as “Mamma Mía” and currently in “José, El Soñado”, is a successful singer who has toured Spain and it was the “Mexican youtuber” who accompanied him on one of the last tours.

Also, after 2019, rumors of a secret wedding would arise, and the couple immediately came out to pronounce themselves denying the situation.

Both have agreed that they prefer to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, which has given rise to various rumors in which they suspect the certainty of their courtship and even alleged controversies have called into question the preferences of Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra.

Recently, the Instagram celebrity, Cynthia Rodríguez, would have surprised everyone by sharing that she plans to become a mother very soon with the interpreter, something that could happen by 2022, as mentioned.