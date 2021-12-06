While Carlos Rivera was traveling the world with his Guerra Tour, the pandemic arrived, forcing him to suspend many of the dates.

However, the gradual reopening of mass shows in the world gave him the opportunity to face one last battle with this War and give the closure he deserved at the Arena Ciudad de México to a tour that had begun in 2018 and with which had sold out seats.

Relive THE LAST WAR yesterday at ArenaCDMX. Only for 5 days in @CinepolisKlic It is already available in Mexico and in the following hours in the rest of the world. https://t.co/Vje55DheE6 – Carlos Rivera (@_CarlosRivera) December 5, 2021

“It was the last show we were putting off, because it was going to be in July of last year. The truth is, I thought we weren’t going to do it anymore, but it’s good that we did.

“It was a War, never better said. We went through everything and I think we won the battles in more than 130 concerts in more than 10 countries, it was tremendous. I visited countries that I had never been to. We had a lot to celebrate and I already wanted to close this cycle to make way for everything new, ”shared Rivera exclusively by telephone with Excelsior.

As the singer from Huamantla, Tlaxcala, said, in this war there were harsh events, including a global confinement that kept him out of the Mexican stages for 15 months.

“My last concert before confinement was at the Arena Monterrey, in 360º format, the same with which we closed the tour in Mexico City. From there I did not step on a stage again until the continuation of the tour that I did in the summer through 12 cities in Spain and I swear it was an immense joy, mine and the staff, with that happiness of doing what we love.

“Suddenly it was weird, because there they didn’t let people get up to dance, they could do it in their armchair, sitting, with the mask on all the time, but afterwards you could see the emotion of people being back at a concert and it was something that I also wanted to happen in Mexico, because here we take a little longer. Thanks be to God, theater and music are already making a comeback. This show at the Arena was the first public show that I have done ”, he added.

In these months of confinement, Carlos was not as still as you might think. In addition to performing concerts via streaming and recording songs for projects such as If it were mine and Leyendas (alongside José Luis Perales, Raphael, Napoleón and Miguel Bosé), the singer has been working on new music that will arrive in 2022.

“If a new album is coming, I’m working on it. We hope to launch the first single by the beginning of March and thus start taking the first songs from the album, present it and start its tour, all this comes too, visiting the countries that I was aware that we had to cancel due to the pandemic, but we will add them to the next year’s tour and it means closing a cycle to start something completely new ”, he explained.

And part of those new cycles also include returning to that zone of safety and continuous learning that is musical theater. It will be as of February 10 and for seven weeks that Carlos will take the main role in José el dreamer… and with this his return to the theater is made official.

“I am happy, it is good for me to do theater because in the end one as an artist and when you have that opportunity to travel to so many places and your concerts are full, that there are so many people who want to see you, it is also suddenly good to give a I rest that artist.

“The theater gives me the opportunity to be nothing more than a character that here I am José or when I did The Lion King I was Simba. I feel that it is good because I give another approach to my life and my career in which I learn a lot, in which I surround myself with a lot of talent and after each work I have always come out as more nurtured and that later I can take it to my own shows .

“That’s why I really like to give myself that little time, because musical theater has been part of my life for 15 years now, so if I want, no matter how long it takes, do a play every so often, I lasted six years since The Lion King Mexico, which was the last I did in 2016 and now in 2022 I return with a character that I have a lot of affection for and it is a work that made me dream. It’s seven weeks… it’s more the time I’m rehearsing than the performances, but it’s so that people can enjoy the José that I’m going to do and as I say, from then on I’m no longer responsible ”, he concluded.

In February 2022 Carlos Rivera will launch a special edition box of the Leyendas tribute album that includes two new voices: Napoleón and Miguel Bosé Carlos has more than 2.4 billion streams worldwide. More than 4.5 billion views in His YouTube channel has won a Gold and a Silver Seagull