Carlos Rivera, Cynthia Rodríguez inspires him with love letters

Carlos Rivera surprised everyone with a recent statement about Cynthia RodriguezUntil today, it would be one of the most forceful that the Mexican artist shared.

The singer Carlos Rivera recently spoke of his inspiration to compose his songs and Cynthia Rodríguez emerged amid a strong statement from the native of Huamantlá, Tláxcala.

The “ex-academic“Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, who recently appeared in the reality show” Who is the mask? “, Assured that the lyrics of his songs come from his love, Cynthia Rodriguez.

Even the host of “Come the joy“, was present to accompany him during his last show on the” Guerra “Tour, a 360 show at the Arena México in which Cynthia Rodríguez was accompanying him in the front row to support and sing his songs.

In the middle of a talk that he held prior to the presentation with the beautiful host, Laura G where, together with Rivera, he addressed the issue of the details of “The last war“.

In the middle of the interview, the man born on March 15, 1986, brought up the subject of his sentimental partner, saying that his inspiration to compose songs came from his love for the host.

The interpreter of “Remember me“He explained that his songs come from love and it is Cynthia Rodríguez, one of his great inspirations that lead him to compose many love songs, it is Cynthia Rodríguez” whom he said he loves very much and is his support, “he confirmed.

The interpreter of songs such as “Other lives”, “Return my heart to me”, “How to pay you?”, Among many others, would surprise everyone with these new statements since the couple has distinguished themselves by managing their courtship in the middle of a great secrecy.

However, it seems that celebrities have decided to be more open to the media and it would be the “singer-songwriter” herself who recently anticipated some of the plans with Carlos Rivera to become parents, a dream that everything seems to indicate, is also shared by him He is also an actor in works such as “The Lion King” and “Mamma Mía”.

There, the Tlaxcalans shared some details such as comments from the operators of the Arena México, which point out that he is the “first Mexican soloist to achieve a soul out in the 360 ​​format.”