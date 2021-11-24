Carlos Rivera launches collaboration with Miguel Bosé | Instagram

Carlos Rivera announced on Instagram a new collaboration with Miguel Bosé, something that apparently, the “exacademico” would already be longing for a long time when declaring himself a fan of Spanish.

The singer, Carlos Rivera, shared on his Instagram account an image in which he appears with Miguel Bosé at the launch of his song “Nada Personal”.

The interpreter of “Let ours stay ours“announced that the new release is already on all platforms, the song and the video recorded from the @auditoriomx.

It fills me with joy to announce my collaboration with one of my great idols @miguelbose singing his hymn of freedom #NadaParticular. This Thursday, November 25, the song and video recorded from @auditoriomx to all platforms and which is added to the # LeyendasEdicionesDeLujo.

Carlos Rivera launches collaboration with Miguel Bosé. Photo: Instagram Capture

Immediately, the reactions were not lacking in the publication itself that accumulated 62, 378 likes, the same one that was released a day ago.

One of the celebrities who would react to the great professional moment that Carlos Augusto Rivera is experiencing is Cynthia Rodriguez, who wrote a very emotional message to his partner: What a thrill! it is appreciated in the legend.

It’s my favorite Bose song, Esooooooo my fucking friend, Oleeeeee, Wow wow, Woooow !!! Bravoooo, read in the comments that reached the publication.

There is no doubt that the popularity of the “former judge of La Voz Kids“It has risen like foam and it is that in the middle of his successful career in music, Carlitos Rivera recently joined the Latin Grammy Awards 2021, this after being invited to host the event.

After snapshot that the Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend shared in front of the mirror, the large group of “riveristas” went crazy and immediately reacted to the snapshot that Carlos Augusto Rivera shared 13 hours ago and in which he accumulated 187, 514 likes.

Here is the traditional #mirrorselfie after @latingrammys … Thank you for joining me for another year, reads the message that the “former academic” shared from his official account.

He too “mexican actor“, figure wearing a tight white shirt that showed part of his neck and in a position in front of the mirror while holding his mobile with his left hand.