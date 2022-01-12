Carlos Rivera, “without excuses” strengthens his muscles in photo | Instagram

Carlos Rivera appeared in a photograph in which he appeared from the gym when sharing his new New Year’s resolutions, the interpreter of “What is ours to stay ours” drove everyone crazy with his muscles.

The singer Mexican, Carlos Rivera, appears on a postcard from a gym and with a sporty look, apparently the native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala, will start with one of his New Year’s resolutions and send a message to his followers.

Without excuses! Starting the year with all the spirit! It is read in the description that accompanies the postcard of the artist, who shines in a sports outfit.

With blue pants, matching tennis shoes, a pair of fitness gloves, Carlos rivera, appeared in the photograph from his official Instagram account, however, the gazes of the “riveristas” were mostly concentrated on his muscles.

With a white hangover shirt, the “Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend“, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, who was” winner of La Academia 2004 “, became the target of gazes in a postcard that he shared 14 hours ago and in which he added 214. 546 Likes.

The first comments towards Rivera Guerra did not wait for the theater actor, who ventured into works such as “The Lion King”, “Mamma Mía”, and currently, José, ‘The Dreamer’The first of them came from some acquaintances in the middle, the same who, for the most part, threw several batons at the 35-year-old artist.

“Cheer up !, Come on, as you know, that body has to endure many shows! That’s right, Happy new year, With all brother! We are still 100, Happy new year brother! Come on !!!, You are incredible, how nice to see you meet goals and dreams. Super proud, Señor Rivera, how much did you hang with those arms? So much perfection, I love you my love. ”

The “composer“He would resume his fitness life after the Christmas season which contributes to gaining a few kilos and after his return from a well-deserved vacation at the beach.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, boasted some fabulous days from Tulum, a Mexican destination to which he traveled with his girlfriend, the host of Venga la Alegría, undoubtedly a good way to start the year for the star of the scenarios, who now has new goals to meet.