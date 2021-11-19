Carlos Rivera, steals hearts in photo from the Latin Grammy | Instagram

Carlos Rivera reappears in a photo from his Instagram in the middle of the ceremony of the Latin Grammy and captivates all his followers, the reactions were immediate for the handsome “composer”, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra.

The singer, Carlos Rivera, captured a photograph from the mirror in the middle of his recent collaboration in the Latin Grammy ceremony that awards the best of music.

Carlos Rivera, steals hearts in a photo from the Latin Grammy. Photo: Instagram Capture

The followers of the interpreter of “Let ours stay ours“They went crazy and immediately reacted to the snapshot that Carlos Augusto Rivera shared 13 hours ago, which accumulated 187, 514 likes.

Here is the traditional #mirrorselfie after @latingrammys … Thank you for joining me for another year, reads the message that the “former academic” shared from his official account.

He too “mexican actor“, figure wearing a tight white shirt that showed part of his neck and in a position in front of the mirror while holding his mobile with his left hand.

“Dear Carlos !!! What an honor it was to have sung for Manzanero with you. Grateful with life! Handsome! Thank you for trusting me, Bravo !!! I could not miss # 2021, Now if I can sleep to dream beautiful, Beautiful !! ! The most handsome in the world !! Because you are so handsome, With this photo I already sleep happily and I even dream of you for sure, Kisses, kisses, A great presenter “

They were some of the reactions that the team of the “riveristas” dedicated to the “originally from Huamantla, Tlaxcala“.

Last Thursday, November 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy ceremony was held in which the 35-year-old singer collaborated as one of the presenters, sharing the space with Ana Brenda Contreras and Roselyn Sánchez.

The awards gala, which took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in which Carlos Rivera was invited as happened in the virtual edition last year in which he had to withdraw hours before the broadcast because He was in contact with an infected person and was replaced by the musician Víctor Manuelle.

Of course, the participation of Carlos Rivera placeholder image unleashed a wave of compliments by being a participant in this great event unleashing a wave of compliments and praise for his elegant attire as a driver.