Carlos Rivera monopolized the spotlight by dedicating a very special message to Hiromi four years after his departure, these were the words of the Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend for his ex-partner and sentimental partner.

The singer, Carlos Rivera, dedicated a moving message to the woman who was his partner in the reality show La Academia, who will also win his heart, Hiromi Hayakawa.

For Carlos Rivera placeholder image, September 27 would remain as a difficult date to forget, it was the day on which the “former participant” and sentimental partner of the interpreter of “Other lives“, it transcended to another earthly plane.

Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, has expressed his feelings towards the native of Fukuoka, Japan, of whom he assures, thanks to her “he found his true vocation”, as he would reveal in the “First Hand” program.

Hiromi was the one who taught me this world (of musical theater) and that is why, for me, it is important now that I do this play (José, the Dreamer) ….

It was the Japanese actress who brought the winner of the Academy in 2004 to the world of theater, which is still grateful to him despite the fact that the young woman is no longer physically present.

I did it personally, in “Bule Bule” it was where I publicly thanked her for the fact that I made musicals thanks to her, the 35-year-old artist mentioned.

In the middle of the premiere of the aforementioned staging “Joseph, The Dreamer“starring the”ex-academic“who was happy, since it was Hiromi who also brought him closer to this work recognized the originally from Tlaxcala, who dedicated some emotional words to his “ex-girlfriend”.

Carlos Rivera and Hiromi also maintained a romantic relationship during their period in reality, in 2017, later they continued to maintain a special friendship.

It would not be the first time that the actor of successful musical works such as “The Lion King“,” Mamma Mía “, among others, he talks publicly about how special Hiromi was in his life, whom he named was” his first love. ”

“He will be celebrating with me”

Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, who collaborated in some television productions on Tv Azteca before dedicating himself fully to music and theater, would have made a promise to the remembered theater actress in the middle of the premiere of the work that now stars.

When this happens (the premiere) will have a very great meaning and I am sure that he will be celebrating with me that he is here, added the composer.

Hiromi Hayakawa left this world in September 2017 four years ago when she gave birth to her daughter, Julieta, since then, on multiple occasions, Rivera has remembered the actress’s memory.

In 2018, he attended the musical Mentiras, and where he dedicated the song “Remember me”, a song he performed for the Disney film in the film “Coco”, which refers to the commemorative date in Mexico, November 2 , in which beings that are no longer there are remembered.