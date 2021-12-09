Carlos Rivera reveals his greatest wish: to be a dad? | Instagram

Carlos Rivera, opened his heart in one of the rehearsals of the play in which he participates, “José, ‘The Dreamer‘, the interpreter who points out, is in a full working stage and personally revealed his greatest desire.

The singer, Carlos Rivera, has become one of the greatest figures in music with a sold-out show in his performances, despite the fact that he has fulfilled many of his dreams, the Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend share, there is one that has not yet been able to materialize.

Famous for topics like “Other lives“,” I was expecting you “,” Remember me “, among many others, he confesses that from a very young age he has waited for something with great force.

I would have liked to be a young father, but life has led me to other work paths and it has not been possible. I feel full both in my personal and artistic life, there is nothing I want more in life than to be a dad.

Carlos Rivera reveals his greatest wish: to be a dad? Photo: Instagram Capture

Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra, who has also left his talent on stage in works such as “The Lion King“,” Mamma Mia “, etc., hope that at some point that can come true.

I don’t know if this year or when, but it is not so easy for some people, I hope it is not so difficult for us. Even being a dad beats any artistic dream.

Recently, the famous composer closed his “War Tour“in the” Arena of Mexico City “with great success, at the same time, Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra premieres his return to the theater with the play that will premiere on February 10 in which Kalimba and Fela Domínguez will also participate.

The 35 year old famous He explained that Alejandro Gou was the one who offered him the work before the pandemic: “I remember I was in Spain on tour and he told me that he had the rights to the work, although he always called me, said no, because he always had other things to do, he noted.

I moved the mat. Then, he had to modify his plans to be able to participate in the musical work, Carlos Rivera would comment to the show program.

The “originally from Huamantla, Tláxcala“Whoever won the” La Academia “contest in 2004, has come a long way of working to get to where he is now, he himself points out: It was not something easy to achieve, with discipline and perseverance it was what allowed him to overcome the rejection.