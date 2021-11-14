Carlos Rivera visits Tv Azteca after being on Televisa | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer, Carlos Rivera, has given something to talk about on social networks and there are even show programs thanks to the fact that they saw him visiting the TV Azteca forums, this after Televisa participated together in his famous program “Who is the mask” .

In the program Pepillo Origel and Martha Figueroa , “Con Permiso”, it was there that they were talking about what would be the reason why they saw the singer arriving on the television station where he was a few years ago but from which it was learned that he also had some misunderstandings.

“I was told, here by a person from the newsroom, that he saw it with his own eyes and that he has already returned to the Ajusco television station. Yes, Carlos is going there because notice that he is going to give a very big concert before the end of the year and that he is going to present himself in a very special way, but he could not find where test”Were Martha’s words during her program.

The actor and singer She was also looking for a place that would work for her so she could do the rehearsals perfectly.

“In other words, I was looking for a winery, I was looking for a forum or I was looking to see where and could not find, there was no venue and there was nothing where I could rehearse other than a forum that they rented and that was how the television station Adjco he rented him his forum ”.

The host also assured that some people have seen the artist in the facilities and have been surprised to see him on television because the relationship between these two has not been the best in recent years.



Carlos Rivera is teaching for a special end of the year show.

“They had held his contract for many years and he wanted to go here and there and they wouldn’t let him. It seems that they already released him but they were not very friends. When people see him come in, they wonder how little Carlos has returned, but he is not only in a forum rehearsing the songs for the Show that is going to take place this end of the year, so his visit is temporary ”.

The famous singer originally from Tlaxcala announced that it is the 15th anniversary of his first album and that is why he will be very soon to celebrate with his fans this career that has grown so much and that has reached the limit where I never imagine.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the news of Carlos Rivera, his celebration and of course all the interesting that may arise about this event and his walks through the different programs and television stations.