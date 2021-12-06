Carlos Rivera announces duet with Capi Pérez, in “I want to sing” | Instagram

Carlos Rivera would launch an announcement of the utmost importance for all his fans, the boyfriend of Cynthia Rodriguez plans a duet with a host of Venga la Alegría, as confirmed by himself in the middle of his recent “War Tour“.

The singer, Carlos Rivera, launched a recent announcement during one of his last shows at the Arena Ciudad de México, that he will seek to “sing” with Capi Pérez.

The sentimental partner of Cynthia Rodriguez, one of the members of the morning of “Come the joy“, launched a special invitation as a joke to the presenter, a colleague of the Coahuilense in the program.

This, in the middle of the spectacular presentation where the “ex-academic“He was distinguished by the operators of the place as the” first Mexican soloist to achieve a sol out in the 360 ​​format, “he commented in an interview with Laura Gi.

Carlos Rivera announces duet with Capi Pérez, in “I want to sing”. Photo: Instagram Capture

The native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala, would be accompanied by various personalities from the middle of the show who gathered last Friday at the closing of the “War Tour” where the interpreter of “100 years“He was applauded for his magnificent presentation.

Among them, the company of Cynthia Rodríguez could not be absent, as well as “Capi” Pérez, who even shared a short video that captured some of the moments during the “Mexican composer” show.

We had a great time ch! Ng0n Carlos Rivera, wrote the charismatic presenter in a message that accompanied the video he shared on his Instagram stories.

The acclaimed host famous for his “La Resolana” program, addressed his experience by witnessing some of Rivera Guerra’s most famous hits during the evening. The publication would have so much scope that it even reached the “mexican actor“who responded with an invitation to the also comedian to perform a duet.

It should be remembered that “Capi” Pérez has stood out as one of the participants in “Quiero Cantar” where he has even starred in some duets with Cynthia Rodríguez herself.

Moments later, the renowned theater actor in works such as “El Rey León”, “Mamma Mía”, and recently “José, El Dreamer”, took up the publication of Carlos Alberto, “Capi” Pérez and dedicated the aforementioned invitation.