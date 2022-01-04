01/04/2022

Act. At 12:33 CET

Most likely, Carlos Sainz he will not be able to win this Dakar. The more than two hours that he lost due to the chaos in the navigation of the first day of the race weighed down his options to victory. Thus the things, the Madrilenian warned yesterday that he had left “to have fun as much as possible in the stages”. And it has fulfilled its mission this Tuesday, fsetting an authentic display in the 255 timed kilometers of the third stage, achieving a great victory that is also the first for the innovative Audi RS e-tron powered by electric power.

Sainz, which started third after the dominators of the previous day, Sébastien Loeb (BRX) and leader Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), has taken advantage of his opportunity and has won a very hard work. Has crossed the finish line 38 “ahead of the South African Henk Lategan, who had dominated a good part of the stage, already 1’41 “from his partner Stéphane Peterhansel, also ruled out of the fight for the final victory in this Dakar, after suffering a breakdown at the first change and accumulating a penalty of more than 26 hours. Today is the 40th victory of Sainz, two from the personal brand of Al-Attiyah and with three more than Peterhansel in the duel between the three kings of the Dakar

In fourth place came another rider who continues to grow stronger as the Dakar progresses, Nani Rome, double champion of the Dakar in motorcycles and cars. The Catalan, who entered 2 minutes from Sainz, maintains its fifth place in the general classification, although with a disadvantage of more than one hour also due to the navigation problems of the first stage.

To win a Dakar you have to be fast and be lucky, and the latter Al-Attiyah it is served. First, he got rid of a disqualification for competing on Monday without connecting the black box that measures different parameters of the vehicle. The FIA, by treating it as a human error, has penalized him with a 5,000 euro fine and a notice of disqualification for the Qatari if it is repeated. And already in the race, the Toyota has had his worst day so far in Dakar, opening the track during most of the special and finishing 5’10 “behind. Sainz. But his main rival in the general classification and winner on Monday, Sébastien Loeb, has given up 33 minutes after suffering two punctures and now it is 37 from Al-Attiyah in the general.

Classification of stage 3 of the Dakar 2022 (cars)

one. Carlos Sainz / Lucas Cruz (Audi) 2h 26:51

2. Henk Lategan / Brett Cummings (Toyota) at 38 “

3. Stephane Peterhansel / Edouard Boulanger (Audi) at 1:41

4. Nani Roma / Álex Haro (BRX) at 2:41

5. Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist (Audi) at 2:59

8. Nasser Al-Attiyah / Mathieu Baumel (Toyota) at 5:10

9. Lucio Álvarez /Armand Monleon (Toyota) at 6:23

10. Orly Terranova / Dani Oliveras (BRX) at 8:11

12. Sebastien Loeb / Fabian Lurquin (BRX) at 33:34

This is the general classification:

1. Nasser Al-Attiyah / Mathieu Baumel (Toyota) 9:31:22

2. Sebastien Loeb / Fabian Lurquin (BRX) at 37:40

4. Giniel De Villiers / Dennis Murphy (Toyota) at 45:22

4. Yazeed Al-Rajhi / Michael Orr (Toyota) at 47:29

5. Nani Roma / Alex Haro (BRX) to 1h: 20.39 ‘

7. Carlos Sainz-Lucas Cruz (Audi) 2h: 19.21