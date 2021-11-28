11/28/2021 at 4:34 PM CET

Carlos Sainz will compete in the 44th edition of the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron, an electrically powered vehicle. The Spaniard assured this Sunday during the presentation of his documentary series called ‘Carlos Sainz: Live to compete’ that he has a “plan” to win the Dakar: “Without a plan it is difficult to achieve objectives. I have a plan to try to win the Dakar“, assured the Spaniard.

Audi is the first brand to take the big step of competing in this tough test with an electric car and the three-time Dakar champion highlighted the challenge of facing such a tough test at the controls of an avant-garde model: “This car is a complicated challenge, it already was when it was explained to me, now that I have lived and seen it, it is much more difficult than I thought, “he said.

Sainz highlighted the first section of the test as a key point to determine the possibilities offered by the car in order to regain the title achieved in 2020. Audi has put all the meat on the grill with the RS Q e-tron, an electric prototype built in record time: “We have not yet competed with him. Let’s wait three weeks for the first stage, which will be the first contact test to know where we are with respect to the others,” said Sainz.

The Madrilenian presented the long-awaited Audi RS Q e-tron to the public which, until now, had not been seen in action. The event also served as a tribute to his sporting career and the public of Cibeles could enjoy the presence of several legendary cars of the world rally. Sainz exhibited, before thousands of people, vehicles as transcendental in his career as the Seat Panda with which began, the Audi Quattro, the Audi S1 ​​WRX and the legendary Toyota Celica, with which he was proclaimed World Champion twice.

The event was very present figure of his former co-pilot Antonio Boto, who died this week. Boto won a Spanish championship with Sainz and took the right seat in the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth with which he made his World Rally debut in 1987.