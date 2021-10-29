10/29/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

Marc Escolà

The Mexican Carlos candle, top scorer of the MLS in 2019 and old acquaintance in the League for its passage through Osasuna and Real society, he attended in an Instagram Live interview to the official account of Los Angeles Football Club, the club where he is captain, to review various aspects of his successful career in USA.

One of the issues the leader of the Californians was asked about was his friendship with Antoine Griezmann, with whom he spent three years in the San Sebastian team (2011-2014) and maintains a very good relationship with him. In fact, when they taught the Frenchman to his 10 best teammates he has ever played with, ‘Grizzie‘did not forget Carlos candle. The two strikers txuri-urdin formed one of the most fearsome pairs of the Spanish championship.

Carlos candle? 🤔 – Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 21, 2020

“I’m trying to bring Griezmann with us, we have talked a few times and I have said: ‘when you come to the MLS, LAFC It’s the place’. It’s true, he loves it USA and we are trying to convince him to come with us. There is good weather, Lakers, Dodgers, you have it all, come to The Angels& rdquor ;, commented Candle about his conversation with the ‘8’ of Athletic.

The title as a goal

“I am looking to be a champion with LAFC, the MLS Cup It is my only goal, I think the first trophy of the team is the most important thing in my head. The first step is to be in the playoffs & rdquor ;, he pointed out in reference to his objectives. The Mexican is one of the stars of the competition, especially during his first two years, in which he scored a whopping 53 goals.

LAFC They have not yet qualified for the next round of competition: they have two regular-phase matches to go before they can get in. On Tuesday, November 2, they will receive Vancouver Whitecaps at the Banc of California Stadium and then visit Colorado Rapids Sunday, November 7 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.