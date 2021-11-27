11/27/2021 at 22:09 CET

.

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda This Saturday consolidated its leadership in the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, the last tournament of the European Women’s Golf Circuit, and leads the Thai by three strokes Atthaya Thitikul, second and that she already arrived in Marbella mathematically as champion of the ‘Race to Costa del Sol’.

In the absence of the fourth and last day of this Sunday in the Marbella course of Los Naranjos Golf Club, this last competition of the 2021 calendar of the Ladies European Tour (LET) has, for the moment, Spanish name and surname: Carlota Ciganda Maciñena, which is proving intractable, with 70 goals (2 under par) in the third round.

After another great performance on the third day of the tournament, the Navarrese is one step away from lifting the trophy that closes the Ladies European Tour year, the title that is lacking in its showcases for the one considered the best Spanish golfer.

After beating the record of the Marbella course the previous day with a spectacular 6 under par (66 impacts) together with the Swedish Lina boqvist, which is tenth, Cardigan commands the classification with -10 and 206 strokes, three less than the Thai Thitikul, which, after his card of 67 this Saturday, remains on the lookout.

The Navarrese has gone from less to more in the tournament, since she started fourth at the start, assaulted first place on the second day and has managed to maintain it with a spectacular streak in which she found three consecutive birdies between hole 2 and the 4 that were decisive.

Galician Fatima Fernandez Cano, who started the Andalucía Open as the leader, has been deflating and on this last day she was penalized by certain errors that put her in fifth position after needing 75 strokes, compared to Ciganda’s 70.

In that situation of competitive downturn, Atthaya Thitikul, the young promise turned into reality (18 years old) who mathematically is already the winner of the ‘Race to Costa del Sol’, whatever the final result of this tournament, due to her triumphs in the previous ones.

With four birdies in the first ten holes, he threatened to nip at the heels of Carlota Ciganda, but the Navarrese got a ‘birdie’ on the 11th hole which coincided with the Thai stalling with a ‘bogey’ on the 12th hole.

The gazes in Los Naranjos focused on them, Cardigan and Thitukul, with a duel from you to you that the spectator appreciated: ‘birdie’ of the Asian in hole 14, ball to the water of Carlota in the 15, ‘birdie’ of his rival in the 17 and another ‘birdie’ of the Spanish on the last hole.

“Doing two under par in these circumstances, on a hard day, with wind, is better than yesterday’s -6. I am in a good position for the last day, I have confidence in myself to face whatever may arise. The key is to remain calm, to go step by step solving what may arise, “said the Navarrese.

Still, she was cautious when stating that she has already played against the Thai golfer and knows that “she is a dangerous player, with the capacity for anything & rdquor ;.

In addition to Fatima Fernandez, fifth with -4, the malagueñas Ana Peláez and Laura Gomez They are in tenth place with -1, tied with the Swedes Boqvist and Caroline Hedwall, and the Valladolid Carmen alonso, the player with the most Open in Spain, also aspires to sneak into the top ten starting from fourteenth place.