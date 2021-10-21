10/21/2021 at 4:48 PM CEST

Carlota Ciganda, Fátima Fernández Cano, Luna Sobrón and Beatriz Recari make up a spectacular ladies’ poker within the squad that will play the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, final tournament of the Race to Costa del Sol that It will be played from November 25 to 28 at Los Naranjos Golf Club to culminate the Ladies European Tour season.

The four Spanish golfers head the national cast of this great tournament for whose title a total of 72 players will compete, the 64 best in the ranking and eight invited by the organization.

Carlota Ciganda, who despite her youth has already completed a decade fighting in the professional field, arrives on the Marbella tour after winning her third Solheim Cup (of the five that he has played) defending the colors of the European team and wanting to add another Ladies European Tour title to the four that already appear in his record

The best spanish

Carlota Ciganda is the Spaniard with the best record in the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, having played it seven times and in all of them it has finished in the top ten.

In 2014, at Golf Costa Adeje, and in 2017, at the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, he finished second, thus reaching Los Naranjos Golf Club, a wonderful ambassador of the Andalusian Costa del Sol, with the intention of ascending one more step on the podium.

“I have been fortunate to be champion of Spain in all categories and achieving the title at the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain would be a wonderful culmination. I have very good memories of the tournaments that I have played on the Costa del Sol and Andalusia, and in fact in 2017 I was runner-up at the Open in Guadalmina, so I am looking forward to facing my teammates at Los Naranjos Golf Club & rdquor ;, declared Carlota Ciganda.