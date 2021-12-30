12/30/2021 at 21:29 CET

.

The French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave defeated in the tiebreaker the local idol, the Pole Jan-Krzysztof Doubt, and dethroned the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in Warsaw as world champion of blitz chess in a tournament of 21 rounds on two consecutive days.

Doubt, the player who in October 2020, in the fifth round of the Norway Chess tournament, ended a streak of 125 games of Carlsen without knowing defeat in classical chess, and Vachier-Lagrave, number 3 in the world ranking of the blitz modality (3 minutes per side with 2 seconds of increase), they progressed on the second day to finish at the top of the classification with 15 points out of 21 possible.

The Iranian -resident in France- Alireza Firouzja, number two in the world in classical chess (only he and Carlsen exceed 2,800 Elo points), he reached the same 15 points, but his worst statistics left him out of the tiebreaker for the title, reserved for the first two.

Carlsen, who came from revalidating his world classical chess crown in Dubai with a resounding victory over the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, arrived in Warsaw in possession of the triple crown (also with the fast and lightning), but has left the last two in the Polish capital. In just 48 hours he finished third in rapid and eleventh in blitz.

Carlsen’s options to revalidate his blitz title already experienced a sharp decline this Wednesday on the first day, after losing two games in a row, against the Pole Bartosz Socko (Elo 2571) and Russian Vladimir Fedoseev (2690), and he got even worse, because he then got lost against another Russian, Alexandr Predke (2627), although he ended up winning in a hasty final.

The Norwegian also fell against the Azerbaijani Shakriyar Mamedyarov, and ended the ninth day, about and a half from the leader Levon Aronian, an Armenian who plays under the American flag. The second day began with the news of the positive in covid of the American Hikaru nakamura, a great specialist in rapid, who left him out of the tournament.

The victory of Carlsen about iranian Marham maghsoodloo, at the beginning of the second day, it was a brief rebound of the champion, who then made a draw with the Armenian Haik Martirosyan and lost against his old acquaintance Anish giri. The roll in front of the Dutchman practically ensured a change of title in blitzkrieg. With six rounds to go, Carlsen He was tenth, 2 points behind the leader Aronian. Many rivals had to fail for the Norwegian to retain the crown.

The classification changed radically with each round, although with Aronian always at the top until it went into crisis. He lost three games in a row, between rounds 17 and 20, and half a dozen rivals fell on him.

In the last round, number 21, six reached 14 points, and of them only Doubt (about the Russian Vladislav Artemiev), Vachier-Lagrave (against Carlsen) Y Firouzja, number 2 in the world ranking of classical chess (against Aronian) managed to win the last game, but the Iranian, with worse statistics, had to settle for the bronze medal.

The crown of Carlsen was now only within reach of Doubt Y Vachier–Lagrave, which was played in a three-minute playoff game with a 2-second increment per move. The first, with the French in command of White, ended in a draw after a Spanish opening that was repeated in the second, in which Vachier-Lagrave he built a slightly favorable position in the middlegame, but the material was sold and a new tie was signed.

The tournament regulations awarded the title to the one who won the first victory, and it was the French, again with White, who broke the enemy front in a third game at the same rate.