11/26/2021 at 18:48 CET

The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen began the defense of his world chess title in Dubai with tense tables in 45 movements against the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi who left their swords raised at the end of a tough battle in which, at times, the champion, who he played black, he seemed to have the best part.

The first of the 14 classical-paced games offered by the World Cup program did not disappoint the fans. The draw had resulted in Nepo leading the white pieces in the first game and the Russian stuck to his Spanish opening, opening with a king’s pawn with a declared offensive vocation.

Carlsen surprised with a pawn sacrifice, already on move 8, which gave him, in exchange for the infant, an active game of pieces and two dangerous bishops controlling large diagonals.

Black also managed to disrupt White’s pawn structure and Nepo was forced to adopt a passive, defensive game. When the champion recovered the pawn in the middle game, both contenders signed the tables by repetition of plays with perfect equality of material and positional on the board.

This Saturday the second game will be played, with Carlsen in command of White.

The Norwegian exposes for the fourth time the world title he won in 2013 by dethroning Indian Viswanathan Anand. Then he successfully defended it against Anand himself (2014), the Russian Sergey Karjakin (2016) and the American Fabiano Caruana (2018).

Nepomniachtchi, who obtained the right to challenge Carlsen by winning this year’s Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg (Russia), has a favorable record in his classical chess games against the Norwegian: 4 wins, 1 loss and 8 draws.

In addition to the world title, a purse of 2 million dollars is at stake in this meeting, of which the winner will get 60 percent. If the match is tied at the end of the 14 games and requires a tiebreaker, the winner will receive 55 percent and the challenger the remaining 45 percent. If one of the two contestants reaches 7.5 points, the fight is over.

The time control is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, another 60 minutes for the next 20 and finally 15 minutes for the rest of the game with an increment of 30 seconds per move from 61.