Norwegian Magnus carlsen came within a single point of retaining his world chess title after drawing a draw with the Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi in the tenth game of the meeting that they dispute within the framework of the Universal Expo of Dubai.

The champion, who this Wednesday played with white, now dominates the score by 6.5 to 3.5 points and only needs a victory or two draws in the remaining four games to win his fifth “match” with the title at stake.

The meeting had experienced a true anticlimax on Tuesday with the blunder of Nepomniachtchi which cost him the ninth game and – most likely – the “match”. The long history of sinking after a first defeat once again marked the professional career of the Russian, a victim of the pressure that grips every candidate for the title. TO Garry Kasparov, number one for 20 years, it cost him 32 attempts before clinching a World Cup victory.

With the score at a resounding 6-3 for the champion with five games to go, the options of Nepo they were reduced to 0.1 percent, according to the statistical portal Chess in Numbers. The only interest of the clash was, therefore, to see if the candidate, with little more to lose, would be able to unleash the genius of aggressive play within him and present a fierce battle in the tenth.

The bun cut and the new look you Nepo presented in the ninth had no effect. A beginner’s failure had ruined the healthy and even favorable position he had built on the board in the previous 26 moves. Carlsen He admitted to being, at that moment, under strong pressure both on the clock and on the board and that nothing allowed to suspect a similar fiasco from his rival.

However, to the disappointment of the fans, who today expected an aggressive approach from the candidate, the tenth game returned to the solid and tablic defense Petrov, with which Nepo He was perhaps seeking to contain the bleeding rather than reduce his disadvantage on the scoreboard.

The two players agreed to exchange material whenever the opportunity arose until reaching a final of rook, knight and four symmetrical pawns per side, dead draw unless there was a failure as huge as the last two committed by Russian.

It did not happen. Without the slightest emotion, the game continued until the first time control (two hours per side for the first 40 plays), since the regulations prohibit agreeing a draw before that point, but the armistice was signed immediately afterwards.

This Thursday the players take the penultimate rest and on Friday Nepomniachtchi will have the initiative of the white pieces. If he loses, the match will have ended without exhausting the 14 games to which it is agreed.

With a favorable score of 4 wins, 1 loss and 8 draws against Magnus At the start of the Dubai match, Nepo was now “head to head” tied at 4 wins.