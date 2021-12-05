12/05/2021 at 18:33 CET

.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, world chess champion, left the meeting in Dubai practically sentenced against Russian hopeful Ian Nepomniachtchi by inflicting another defeat in the eighth game that opens an almost decisive gap in the score, now 5-3 in favor of the defending champion.

Friday’s defeat in the historic sixth game of the World Cup, the longest of all time in a duel with the world title at stake (136 moves and almost eight hours of play) had devastating effects on Nepo’s spirits, which unlike of that strenuous combat, this time he was practically lost in the opening.

After the halfway point of the match (the best of 14 games) with a point of advantage for the champion, the candidate faced this Sunday a very difficult situation: to play again with Black after the disaster of the seventh with the same chess pieces.

A new victory for Carlsen would leave the match practically sentenced, hence Nepo assumed a huge responsibility in this Sunday game before the third break, and the load was too heavy for him because his level of play was much lower than what he exhibited in the first half. of the “match”.

The first movement of the game was executed, as a kickoff, by the Spaniard Michel Salgado, director of a soccer academy in the Emirates and former player of Real Madrid, the Norwegian’s favorite team, which opened with a king’s pawn.

The Russian replied with the symmetric variant of the Petrov defense that offered on the board a curious position exactly the same on both sides of the board after 8 movements.

Carlsen opted for a calm line, without taking too many risks and little used in masterful practice. The four knights disappeared from the board and both sides were left with a queen, two rooks, the pair of bishops and seven pawns, before the tenth move.

The apparent equality that the exact symmetry reflected concealed a white advantage, corroborated by the 17 minutes that the Russian took before playing 9 … h5, a novelty and precisely the answer recommended by the Stockfish module.

Now it was Carlsen who plunged into long meditation (41 minutes) before checking the black king with 10-Qe1 +. The Norwegian had foreseen almost everything in that period. He secured a long initiative by condemning his rival to a passive game and was gradually putting pressure on Black weaknesses in a situation that he likes.

After only 15 moves, it seemed clear that victory was only within the reach of White, who controlled the E-file with queen and rook.. Before movement 25 the combat was seen for sentence. Carlsen won a pawn and, in a very favorable game structure, simplified the position to ensure a new victory, although the Russian prolonged his agony until move 46.

In a two-pawn-lead ladies’ final, the auction was very easy for a player considered among the top three in history and perhaps number one in late-game.

With six games to go, Carlsen still needs 2.5 more points to retain his crown, but no one doubts his final victory against a Nepo who has a proven reputation for sinking after his losses.

This Monday is a rest day at the World Cup, and on Tuesday, in the ninth, Nepomniachtchi will have the initiative of the white pieces and the urgent need to achieve a victory to get back into the competition.