11/02/2021 at 13:22 CET

.

Norwegian Magnus carlsen, world chess champion since 2013, has developed in Spain part of his preparation for the meeting in Dubai with the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi (in which he will expose his title between November 24 and December 16), taking advantage of the favorable climate of Sancti Petri (Cádiz), where he has played football and paddle tennis as a complement to chess training.

“The preparation for a world championship has several levels,” he explains in a video posted on the Chess24 platform. “The main component is chess preparation, but physical training is also very important in order to achieve the best version of yourself in every way.”

Carlsen, a Real Madrid fan, has been able to practice one of his favorite sports in the facilities of the Royal Hideaway hotel in Sancti Petri and has left Spain very happy. “There are many reasons to be here: a beautiful climate, not too cold or too hot, which allows you to practice other activities such as running, playing football or paddle tennis, and good food. It is also important that the place is not too big, to be focused on work, “he said.

The world champion had praise for Spain: “It has a great tradition in chess and many people love this sport in this country. The perfect place to play chess is something very similar to this,” he said.

The Norwegian Grand Master was proclaimed world champion in 2013, at the age of 22, by defeating the Indian Viswanathan Anand, and then he has successfully defended his crown three times: against his own Anand in 2014, against the Russian Sergey Karjakin in 2016 and against the American Fabiano Caruana in 2018.

Despite being the second player to win the world title at a younger age (after the Russian Garry Kasparov), Carlsen He considers that at the age of 22 he was already “quite an experienced player” and recalls that “now he is reaching the rank of International Grandmaster at the age of 12 and 13, so you have to start very early to become world champion.”

Carlsen believes that chess is an ideal sport for any profession “because it teaches you to think analytically, to be patient and to make very fast decisions under pressure, both on the board and on the clock. You have to calculate well and very quickly, and that is learn at chess. “

Regarding your Dubai meeting with Nepo, with the world title at stake, said that he expects a fight “more back and forth, without as many tables as in the previous ones.” “The last two matches have been very close and now I hope there are not those endless battles.”