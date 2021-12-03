12/03/2021 at 23:19 CET

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, world chess champion, finally brought down the Russian contender Ian Nepomniachtchi in the sixth game of the Dubai match with the title at stake, after subjecting it to a slow torture for eight hours of fierce combat that puts him ahead on the scoreboard, by 3.5 to 2.5 points.

Analysts cheered when the sixth game (of the fourteen to which the duel is agreed) ended with the surrender of the Russian on move number 136. The first to reach 7.5 points will win the final victory.

Magnus He took advantage of the second rest day not only to practice one of his favorite sports, football, but to prepare an opening with White aimed at surprising an opponent who seemed to have everything planned.

The champion opened with a queen’s pawn and already in the eighth move (8.c4 … dxc4) the game entered a territory little explored in master chess. For the first time in this meeting Nepo had to invest a lot of time in thinking about its operations in full opening (13 minutes before playing 10 … Nc6), but so did the Norwegian, even to a greater extent.

The analysts covering the “match” in Dubai predicted a tough fight in this sixth game and that is how it happened.Indeed, although the clock played a decisive role. Each player has two hours to make their first 40 moves, and at one point Carlsen had only three minutes to make 12 plays.

But when the champion looked into the abyss, pressed for time, the one who made the first serious mistake was the Russian, whose position seemed lost after playing 31 … Bb2. The gift, however, was returned by the Norwegian two moves later (33.Rd1) and the first time control was reached in a complex position with options for both sides.

They were moments of madness on the board in which the shadow of the first defeat hung over the two contenders. Carlsen had traded his white queen for the two black rooks and, with the help of his knight, set out to press in an ending against queen and bishop. conducive to bringing out his exquisite technique.

Unlike previous games, Magnus, very ambitious, smelled the blood and began to inflict a slow torture on Nepo, who saved that first mistake, played dynamic and solid to ward off threats, always walking on the wire.

With rook, knight and two pawns against the lonely black queen, Carlsen maneuvered slowly to achieve microscopic advantages. The single-square advance cost him an hour, but in his purest boa contrictor style, he suffocated his rival with infinite patience. As the white pawns approached the coronation, Nepo bowed his king.

This Saturday the candidate will have the initiative of the white pieces in the seventh game, which marks the first half of the match.