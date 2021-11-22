Carmelita Salinas and the unprecedented talk with El Escorpión Dorado | Instagram

Carmen Salinas, received an emotional message from The Golden Scorpion who held a meeting with the “comedian“To whom, incidentally, he sent a message in the midst of the current health crisis afflicting the 82-year-old artist.

The actress, Carmen Salinas, has been hospitalized since last November 11 and her condition is reported to be delicate, before this, the YouTube character, “The Golden Scorpion“He sent a message to the beloved actress.

The video that the “content creator“He shared on his social networks, he shows some unpublished scenes from an old interview that took place in 2012, on the occasion of the promotion of the movie” Has anyone seen Lupita? “

Carmelita Salinas and the unpublished talk with “El Escorpión Dorado”. Photo: Instagram Capture

Production in which the singer and actress from RBD and Carmen Salinas Lozano participated.

Through social networks, the popular character shared a publication of said interview and sent a message to Carmen Salinas placeholder image good vibes for your current state of health.

“The @ carmensalinas_56 still does not leave the hospital, I send all the fucking cool energy of the #pelucheenelestuche so that it recovers, remember that you still owe me a scorpion #AlVolante to throw it out together again eh! Good vibes for Carmelita !!, expressed “The Golden Scorpion” on Instagram.

In the interview, “El Escorpión Dorado” confessed, while flirting with Dulce María, that “since he was little his godmother took care of him and it was precisely the native of Torreón, Coahuila, who taught him her flowery language.”

Do not behave like that with the girl, she grabbed you by the goat … boy, “Salinas answered before the Scorpion’s flirtation.

The mishap of the “copycat“That led her to be hospitalized in an emergency occurred while she was making the decision to take a bath, it was at that moment that she presented a rise in her pressure which would cause the stroke that led her to lose consciousness and end up in a coma. , as reported by the driver of Hoy, Sebastián Reséndiz.

Relatives of the histrionic confirmed that the “Mexican theatrical businesswoman“he was on” assisted respiration. ”

According to the statements of the actress’s daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, said that the member of the Chamber of Deputies “fainted moments before falling into a coma, since the first 72 hours were crucial.”

So far, doctors have reported that the health of the prominent and recognized figure of the show, Carmen Salinas continues to be serious but stable, awaiting good news for the businesswoman of the work “Adventuress“.