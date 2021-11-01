Banished from the NBA, lost to basketball, despised by all the franchises seeing him as a player unable to adapt to a new role. This was how it was perceived Carmelo anthony just a few years ago, when he left the Houston Rockets and spent months training alone waiting for an offer from a team. A starry star, a man who could no longer compete physically and was slow to play 3 and lacking strength to play 4. His resurrection came at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers, where he entered a new stage in his career as a bench player, demonstrating his intelligence and humility, which have only grown in this new stage with Los angeles lakers, as he comments on ESPN.

“I think people don’t really know me, they don’t understand me. There is a misconception about me as to what kind of player I can be, they still don’t realize that I can adapt to anything in this sport,” says one player who has found his space, shooting well from the perimeter, opening the court, releasing the ball fast when he has no advantage and, even, increasing his defensive intensity. “I am mentally prepared for everything that comes. I have been playing this all my life, it is simply basketball. If I am open I will pitch, if I am not I will look for the best play for others. At this stage of my career, the important thing is to simplify the game, “warned a man who received praise from his teammates and coach.

Carmelo Anthony is shooting three with a 50% accuracy on average.

So much so that Frank vogel highlighted his effort in defense. “I did not expect him to have such a positive performance at the back. He is playing very hard, investing a great effort in doing good things for the team and is shooting for what he is, an elite player,” said the coach, seconded by Lebron James. “He finds his shots and hits them, he is finding himself and his good mobility allows us to find him regularly in open positions,” he warned. the King, a great friend of a player who is signing some of the best numbers of his career in terms of outside shooting and scoring average.