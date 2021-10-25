Every now and then during this season, we are going to see things like that. At least in the Lakers, a team that is really a conglomerate of stars who have entered years and are far from what they once were. Not in its entirety or as an unfair valuation, but partially. And, being this way, at some point we will witness certain bursts of talent that will remind us that these players were good in their day. Very good. Although they have been overcome by time, by rules to which they have not been able to adapt or by more precocious and vigorous young people who have overtaken them without their realizing it. Even so talent is natural in them and it is inevitable that fans will witness it and enjoy it as if it were something new, contemporary, but with the nostalgia typical of a classic basketball that no longer exists and that has fewer and fewer defenders in the current NBA. Not a matter of taste, rather of practice.

In that classification, as anachronistic at times as it is necessary within any basketball fan, enters Carmelo Anthony. Unlike Russell Westbrook, who will earn $ 44 million this season and still needs excessive time on the ball, Carmelo comes to the Lakers learned. And his has cost him: he has gone through a constant farce since he left New York to join the Thunder, precisely with Westbrook, and he played just a handful of games with the Rockets before being used as a scapegoat and starting a gradual fall into hell with which it was speculated with the withdrawal. The Blazers, a team that resembles him in form and inn, rescued him from the catacombs and they gave him a new chance. A new life for a player who has re-entered the teams’ agenda. And a player who has ended up in the city of light, some Lakers who are his current team and a captain, LeBron, with whom he forms a duo that is also the last vestige of that spectacular generation that landed in the best league in the world. 19 seasons ago. Yes, in 2003. It is said soon.

Carmelo has emerged as a hero and leader in the Lakers’ first win of the season. He has done it with an exceptional game: 28 points in almost 28 minutes, 10 of 15 in field goals and 6 of 8 in triples, including two in the last quarter (in which he has scored 12 goals) who have given the Lakers an advantage they would no longer lose. Assisted by Westbrook, LeBron or Austin Rivers, Carmelo has been a constant festival and a machine to get a huge amount of points. And as before, he has also been able to do it with medium-distance shots, but adapted to that new basketball that relegated him to the background: almost no posting, less pot time, more use of catch and shoot and many attacks waiting for an opportunity in the corners. A breath of fresh air for the player and for Frank Vogel, to which the result gives him a certain margin for tranquility (because in the Lakers one is never calm) while he sees how he fixes the defects that still exist.

The Lakers, with many doubts, came to the Staples for the third consecutive duel (they have not yet traveled) to play against a rival who had come from flying at the start. A young team, with strong legs, clear ideas and very well directed by a man that time will value in its fair measure: Taylor Jenkins. The typical rival that does not suit the Angelenos, with tired bodies and without physical chords (in April they will have to be more chords) to chase younger people down a basketball court. However, there was a certain need for urgency in the Los Angeles ranks, who did not want to be doomed to what more than one would have called a crisis. And the success of Carmelo and said need allowed the slight disadvantage they managed before starting the last quarter (87-90), quickly turned around to become lead and final minute manager. Always stalked, yes, by a rival who knows how to do everything except surrender.

Carmelo, who has advanced to ninth on the all-time scorers list, was not alone. But it was the best of theirs; Westbrook improved and went to 13 points and 13 assists, but disappeared in the fourth quarter. And LeBron and Davis had a slightly more understated performance: 19 + 6 + 6 + 2 + 2 for the first (in 40 minutes of play, watch out for that) and 22 + 8 + 2, with 4 blocks, for the second. Where there was the highest statistical level was in the Grizzlies, of course, who had Ja Morant as an epic and spiritual leader: 40 points and 10 assists for the point guard, enormous, magnificent and extraordinary. Melton went to 13 points, Desmond Bane to 17 and Steve Adams was strong against Davis (14 + 16 + 6, very good performance). But, this time, nobody could stop that trip to the past of Carmelo Anthony. Of course, the past is not lived. And the Lakers need something more if they want to aspire to something more than adding one or another in the regular season raising a smile. But they know, it’s obvious. They have been in the NBA all their lives. It is not for less.