From the Hoy Program ?, the driver waives half a million a month | Reform

From the Hoy Program? Mexican television will feel the absence of one of its most famous and beloved conductors and there is no brand behind it, at least for the moment, since it even gave up half a million pesos a month.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Carmen Munoz, famous for hosting shows like Al Extremo and Falling in love He has decided to resign from TV Azteca by not renewing his contract. The reasons? They are more than understandable.

The communicator reported that Carmen Muñoz was absent from television since she is going through serious family problems, for which she would have requested permission to be absent for a while, but returned only to conclude the cycle.

Quiroz assures that Carmen’s father is in very delicate health and to this was added that the mother of the actress also had a mishap and would also need care. However, things will be worse for Carmen Muñoz, as the journalist has also assured that her marriage is in trouble, even when she is the protagonist of couple programs and where she gives love advice.

Dael Quiroz indicated that the executives of TV Azteca would have doubled the economic proposal so as not to lose it as a talent of the television station and that the famous television presenter would have given up half a million pesos a month plus advertising, mentions and others.

Carmen Muñoz should have signed her contract renewal to start this December; however, he refused and is saying goodbye to the shows he was a part of. Pati Chapoy spoke about it and assures that Muñoz is currently concentrating on writing books.

On Arguende TV it was also shared that Carmen Muñoz also has a proposal from Televisa, but it has not been accepted either, since indeed, the famous woman wants to be out of this type of commitment due to the difficult family situation she faces.

Carmen became popular thanks to programs like Enamorándonos, which was previously hosted by the popular Penélope Menchaca, who is currently the lead host of Venga la Alegría.

The truth is that this year has been quite complicated for broadcasters, since the economic crisis, Covid and other factors have forced them to undergo radical changes and measures to continue pleasing their audience. Surely with her talent and charisma at some point, when things are better in her personal life, the dear Carmen Munoz go back to television.