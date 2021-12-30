Carmen Muñoz stays out of Televisa She will not have a program!

The famous presenter Pepillo Origel has announced that Carmen Muñoz has been left out of Televisa’s New Year’s special program because, unfortunately, an agreement was not reached.

As you may recall, at the end of last November it was announced that Carmen Muñoz stopped working for TV Azteca, this because she wanted to focus on her career as a writer and at the same time spend more time with her family.

However, rumors on social networks assured that she would be close to debuting as a host in Televisa.

In fact, this rumor was confirmed by Pepillo Origel in his Unicable program ‘Con Permiso’, who assured that the former TV Azteca star had been considered to participate in the San Ángel television station’s end-of-year special.

However, unfortunately, the company did not reach an agreement and in their place will be Tania Rincón, Odalys Ramírez and Paul Stanley.

She was contemplated to lead the end of the year special, but at the mere hour the participation was not specified and she was not … I believe that those of us who have been in the company for so many years have to be given work “, declared the driver and entertainment journalist.

Likewise, it was announced that the special New Year’s program, which will be broadcast on December 31 by the Las Estrellas signal, will feature the musical participation of various artists such as Flans, Pandora, Kalimba, María José and Alejandra Guzmán .

However, the latter made a request to the Televisa company to accept being part of the itinerary.

We learned that Alejandra Guzmán set a condition: to attend the recording, she warned that she did not want the press to be uncomfortable, “said Pepillo Origel.

This in reference to the Frida Sofía scandal, who assured that Enrique Guzmán touched her improperly when she was barely five years old.

María del Carmen Muñoz Loza, better known as Carmen Muñoz, is a television host who rose to fame for being the host of the program “Enamorándonos” on TV Azteca and “Diálogo en Confianza” on channel 11.

Currently, Carmen Muñoz is considered one of the most famous conductors in Mexico.

María del Carmen Muñoz Loza was born on June 27, 1963 in Mexico City, has an educational background as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences and has worked as a host and broadcaster since she was 15 years old, to date, considered Currently as one of the most popular and influential Mexican television hosts.