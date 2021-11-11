Carmen Salinas placeholder image It’s in eat and support a respirator After suffering a stroke, her family reported from the hospital where she is hospitalized. The stroke started on Wednesday night, however in his last appearance in networks Carmelita showed signs of concern.

It was in his most recent video that he uploaded to his account Youtube that Mrs. Carmen Salinas She appears sitting in her home, wearing one of her classic outfits of a brightly colored jacket and skirt, this time in blue.

Related news

Darkroom

Difficulty saying the words

In the clip, the ficheras film actress tells of her experience in “Chatting with you” where she did imitations, In the video he talked about some of these memories for more than half an hour with that style that is characterized so frank when talking and making appearances.

However, something worries in the footage because at minute 28 it is seen that Carmelita have trouble remembering and have trouble pronouncing some words. Although, it must be taken into account that the actress is already 82 years old and this is a typical problem of her age and, in general, of people.

Until this afternoon, the actress’s family remains secretive about the previous signs of the stroke that Carmen Salinas had. Meanwhile, despite the coma according to her granddaughter and nephew Gustavo Briones, the actress’s other organs are functioning normally and are waiting to see how her health progresses.

WHAT IS A STROKE?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is cut off. Within minutes after a stroke occurs, brain cells begin to die, which can cause long-term damage.

There are two main types of stroke:

Ischemic: An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel vital to the brain.

The most common causes of an ischemic stroke are the gradual build-up of cholesterol in the blood vessels of the head and neck (thrombosis) and blood clots in the heart (embolism).

Hemorrhagic: Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. When the artery bleeds into the brain, the pressure inside the skull increases, causing inflammation of the brain tissue and damage to brain cells.

When the blood vessels in the brain burst, it is called an intracerebral hemorrhage; When bleeding occurs in the space between the brain and the membranes that line the brain, it is called a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE