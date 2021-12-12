It is no secret to anyone that in recent years Carmelita Salinas had become one of the most beloved people on the big screen, because she always had the right words for any circumstance.

Her long career led her to internationalize her career beyond Mexican paintings, as her time in Hollywood alongside great personalities remains in the hearts of her followers.

However, a stroke and a hemorrhage were what marked her fate to the point of leading her to a natural coma from November 11, until death.

It is worth mentioning that her relatives, supported by the comedian Eugenio Derbez, had a plan to transfer the leading actress to the United States to receive a second opinion.

But that no longer happened, as the star passed away on the night of December 9, leaving great pain for his family and friends, as well as a real void within the world of entertainment.

And the fact is that the star had more than 50 years of artistic career, as he had an indelible past within the cinema, theater, TV and even in music, since very few knew of his great voice.

Now, after her death, thousands of celebrities have remembered some details of the singer’s life and how much she suffered in her personal life, while emerging as an actress.

5 abortions and a dead child

Within her artistic career, the actress established herself as a leading actress since she participated in 100 films and 30 soap operas, but one of her great wishes was truncated on more than one occasion, and the one that was achieved was taken from her.

From her debut, Carmelita expressed her desire to become a mother, and very kind as always to the media, she shared the tragic experiences she had.

“I had the misfortune to lose … I had 5 miscarriages, I cried a lot, my life was a tragedy. I miscarried a 7-month-old one,” he said with a broken voice before the microphones.

It should be noted that the actress remembered that one of them was seven months old, and unfortunately, he died in her hands, a tragic episode that she could never erase from her head.

The star was married to Pedro Plasencia, and after the abortions she suffered, it was Pedro and María Eugenia who survived, but a new tragedy would come to her life.

It was in 1994 when her son died after being diagnosed with cancer, a blow that kept the star until the day of his death, as he always remembered the loss of Pedro.

