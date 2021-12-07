Carmen Salinas and the consequences she could face upon waking up | Instagram

Very unfortunate consequences! Carmen Salinas apparently has overcome the hemorrhage or stroke that sent her to the hospital; However, she is still in a natural coma and if she is able to wake up, she could face painful and important consequences.

Carmen Plascencia, granddaughter of Carmen Salinas Lozano He attended the media last Monday to report that the hemorrhage or spill no longer exists in his grandmother’s brain, which is minimal; however, he remains in a coma.

The news can be something quite positive for the health of the lead actress, but it is assured that if the miracle of her awakening occurs, Carmelita Salinas could face serious consequences and her ability to speak, swallow and see could be at risk.

Even if only one of these was the sequel that the beloved actress faces, it should be noted that it would be very complicated for a woman over 80 years of age and quite painful, despite everything, the family has decided to take all risks to give her the opportunity to continue living.

The granddaughter of Carmen Salinas shared that there is minimal what remains of the stroke in the famous one, it is what a CT scan showed last Friday but she is still in a coma, at risk and very delicate, in addition to remembering the setback that saddened the family and followers, as it was again connected to breathe.

Carmen Salinas and the consequences she could face when she wakes up. Photo: Instagram.

Carmen Plascencia pointed out that against all odds, Salinas has overcome everything that the doctors have predicted as a result of her immobile state, being in intensive care and others, such as infections, fungi, etc.

Let us remember that there have been four specialists who have reviewed the case of Carmen Salinas placeholder image and concluded that he will not wake up again, indicating that the part affected by the spill was the area of ​​consciousness and would have lost the ability to be alert. They added that there is no medical history that someone in similar conditions has woken up.

In spite of everything, Salinas’ daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas has decided to keep her mother alive, whether it be weeks, months or years, with the hope that she will recover and wake up and even with the signs of the consequences that could present .

Many people are against the decision that the daughter of the star has made, since it has been handled that Carmelita Salinas would have signed an advance directive where she clarified that in this type of case she would like to be disconnected.