Mexico continues to be shocked after the death of two great idols: the singer Vicente Fernandez, who said goodbye this Sunday, December 12 and that of the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image, who passed away on December 9.

The two stars not only shared a friendship in show business, they also had some in common similar tastes and life experiences.

“El Rey” de las rancheras, 81, had been hospitalized for more than five months in a hospital in Guadalajara for respiratory problems and finally this Sunday morning he died as a result of his lung condition worsening.

While the famous actress, theatrical producer of the hit play “Adventuress”, died of cardiac arrest after being hospitalized for several days due to a cerebral hemorrhage that left her in a coma.

The life of this pair of stars was marked by poverty and the desire to succeed in the artistic world, but it was until adulthood that the two met and began to forge a close friendship.

Even weeks before passing away, Carmen Salinas had expressed her concern about the health of her great friend.

“I feel very sad because he is a great singer and a great partner. I was meeting his wife Cuquita at the Abasto power plant and I really have been praying for him, because there is no such thing as God our lord for him to improve, he is a great friend of mine and it has hurt me a lot that he is wrong, “he said in a meeting with the media.

The coincidences in ages

Carmelita, as they affectionately called her, came to the world on October 5, 1939, just three months before Vicente Fernández, who was born on February 17, 1940.

They both got married at the age of 17. Salinas with the musician Pedro Plascencia Ramírez, eight years older than her, while Vicente did it with María del Refugio Abarca, better known as “Cuquita”.

The love for Chivas

Carmen and Vicente were not only two of the personalities most loved and criticized by the Mexican public, they also shared their love for soccer and their passion for Chivas del Guadalajara. They were both great fans of the rojiblanco team and on several occasions we saw them supporting the Flock.

Sickness and death

In recent months, both Vicente Fernández and Carmen Salinas were fighting for their lives thanks to an artificial respirator. The two underwent a tracheostomy, a surgical procedure that would facilitate their feeding through intubation.

The also former PRI deputy died a few months after turning 82 years old, three days after the “Charro de Huentitán” died at 81 years of age.

