Carmen Salinas, who acted in the soap opera “My fortune is to love you“, he would have predicted the time of his departure in the middle of his performance in said production. This would be the moment.

The “actress“Mexican, Carmen Salinas, who left last Thursday night at the age of 82, a victim of the stroke that kept her hospitalized for more than a month, would have been collaborating recently on the soap opera”My fortune is to love you“.

After the unexpected departure of the histrionic, one of the plot scenes in “Las Estrellas” would represent for many a sign that the beloved actress, they say, Carmen Salinas placeholder image, he would have anticipated his time to leave.

It was in a scene where “Doña Magos“, the” grandmother of “Chente”, (the protagonist) of the production, played by David Zepeda, comes to visit her grandson’s house, but he does not reveal the truth, said trip is to live as much as possible with them before a strong outcome.

In some of the more recent scenes, the character of the “Mexican producer“Carmen Salinas Lozano,” Doña Magos “, indicated several times that” she did not have much time left. “

This, since according to the script, the older adult had a terminal illness, and refused to be hospitalized, this after she said, “she did not want to end her days in a hospital”, but to be accompanied by her relatives.

Also, he confesses to “Natalie“, an actress who gives life to Susana González about her condition, what was left in one of the clips that Televisa shared on its official YouTube channel.

Salinas Lozano’s interpretation was described as a type of premonition prior to his recent departure.

The critical state of health of Carmen Salinas Lozano would leave her character half due to her condition, she would be replaced by María Rojo, according to what the production led by Nicandro Díaz González indicated.

After the unfortunate news was released, the show’s media, as well as the colleagues who collaborated with the “copycat“In this production they were in” shock “especially the actor, Luis Felipe Tovar” who was mentioned in this regard very shocked.

It leaves a tremendous void, not only for Mexican television but for the artistic community, everything that has to do with art, culture, education, politics. Carmelita touched all the items, even the colleagues from the press must be quite affected because she was very generous, she always commented

In the same way, the companion of the native of Torreón, recalled the helpful character that distinguished the "queen of adventurers"