Carmen Salinas "appeared" to her granddaughter, do you want to leave now?

Do you want to go now? Carmen Plascencia, Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter, surprised the media by sharing that she had dreamed of her grandmother. The woman assured that the first actress got into her dreams and it was something very special.

The granddaughter of Carmen Salinas Lozano He assured that it was a pretty beautiful dream, especially because his grandmother woke up in it, but it was so personal that he did not give more details of what he lived with his famous grandmother while he slept.

I dreamed it recently, it is very personal, what I dreamed is very beautiful. I dreamed I was coming back, shared Carmen Plascencia.

The panorama of Carmen Salinas’ state of health continues to be less than encouraging; the family has shared that the producer also continues in a “stationary” state; However, what is new is that she will undergo two surgeries.

The family, which at all times has been in contact with the media as Carmelita did, shared yesterday that the actress of My Fortune is Amarte will undergo two surgical procedures.

Carmen Salinas “appeared” to her granddaughter, do you want to leave now? Photo: Instagram.

It was indicated that it would be this Tuesday, November 23, that Salinas enter the operating room to receive a tracheostomy, in order to clean the phlegm in his lungs and breathe better. Later, another procedure will be carried out, a gastrostomy, with which they want Carmelita Salinas to take better advantage of the food she receives.

María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas has been decisive in deciding that her mother will be kept on life support pending her awakening, even though four specialists have assured that the affected area is that of consciousness and that she will not wake up; and even that there is no medical history that a person in their health conditions has woken up.

María Eugenia’s decision has brought her many criticisms that they say she must let her mother rest, in addition to the fact that she would have signed an advance directive in which she clarified that she did not want to be kept alive in a similar situation; however, whatever is said, she has the last word as her only child.

These situations have also brought inconveniences in the family of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, since they assure that some key characters such as Gustavio Briones, the actress’s nephew and right hand man, do not agree with what his daughter has determined; however, it cannot do anything about it.