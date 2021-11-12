Carmen Salinas changed her will two days before, premonition? | .

It has been enormously surprising that the fact that the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas changed her will just two days before she presented a stroke at her home last Wednesday, October 10, emerged.

It was Nicandro Díaz himself who revealed, according to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, that as few times Carmen Salinas Lozano He asked permission to be absent from the recordings of the telenovela My fortune is loving, of which he is part of the cast, the reason, a visit with the notary.

It turned out that it was last Monday, November 8, that Carmelita Salinas She went to her notary to make some changes to her will, something that “moves” many in the sense of whether the actress felt bad or had a premonition that something bad was going to happen to her.

It was circulated last Thursday that Salinas had felt bad since last Friday, this was said by Arguende TV; however, those who saw and worked with her, even on the same day, indicate that Carmen Salinas was in perfect health.

According to her own nephew Gustavo Briones, who is her right hand man and works with her, they both came from working on the Televisa forums, had dinner together, she watched his soap opera and then went home. Later, a call from those who work at the producer’s home informed her that they found her passed out and were on their way to the hospital.

On Thursday, Mexico woke up with the bad news that Carmen Salinas was hospitalized in a hospital in the Roma neighborhood with a “serious” state of health in a coma, intubated and it is not known what could happen.

It was Dael Quiroz himself who shared for his followers that the doctors would have told the Salinas family to prepare for the worst, and they would even have already brought a priest to give him the holy oils.

On the other hand, he reported that Televisa would already be organizing a tribute for the Aventurera production company for this weekend. Notably Carmelita Salinas He is an icon for Mexico and has an extensive artistic career.

Although many remember her for her grandmother roles in soap operas, previous generations will remember her for her impersonations and for her emblematic role as “La Corcholata.” Despite the dark prognosis, the entertainment world, family members and followers are praying for Carmelita’s health and a mass has been organized for her health.