Will Carmen Salinas be disconnected ?, the family reunites | Reform

Regrettable! The state of health of the first actress Carmen Salinas has entered a process without return, because according to the doctors, the famous woman will no longer wake up and there are only two ways, disconnect her or wait for it to happen naturally; It is time for the family to decide.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the family of Carmen Salinas Lozano would meet early today to pray for her and ask God to take her away naturally and not be forced to make the most difficult decision.

Quiroz indicates that it could be this Saturday, November 13, when the family decides to disconnect the producer of Aventurera, a television star with 70 years of experience, the legend, Carmen Salinas placeholder image.

It was Jorge Nieto, godson and relative “fake” of Carmen Salinas who shared with the media what the doctors said, that the actress and businesswoman would not wake up again, it is simply like that, she will be in a natural coma.

The experts, three neurologists who evaluated it, concluded that the area in which the stroke of the beloved soap opera and fichera actress occurred is not operable, so her condition is irreversible, they added that what was affected was conscience , which is why he lost the condition of awakening.

Will Carmen Salinas be disconnected? The family reunites. Photo: Reformation.

It was said that the cause of her stroke was the hypertension she has suffered since the loss of her son Pedro Plascencia and that her other organs are in perfect condition. However, from the first moment his state of health was handled as delicate.

The family has been open to the media and their followers at all times and they have shared what they are learning about the health status of Carmen Salinas and the medical reports.

The actress has known how to be in force in the Mexican public at 82 years of age, currently she was in three work projects, a soap opera, rehearsing a theatrical work and something else.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She is remembered by many as the grandmother of soap operas; However, she began her career very young and conquered the screen as a beautiful young woman with prominent curves and an angelic face. Later she established herself as an imitator of various famous people; however, she left this after the departure of her son Pedro as a result of cancer.