Did Carmen Salinas speak ?, They reveal possible progress in their health | Reform

Did she speak? Huge uproar has caused the revelation of the Carmen Salinas family that could indicate that the beloved first actress would have spoken or at least tried to do so, in the words of her daughter María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the nephew and first hand of Carmen Salinas LozanoGustavo Briones would have shared what could be good news, as he indicated that apparently the famous Televisa star had made a sound, which his daughter described as a word, a situation that made them quite happy and has put the doctors to review it.

Faced with the possibility of a possible advance in her state of health, María Eugenia and the family of the also producer are happy with this indication that was noticed by her daughter and immediately pointed out to the doctors; however, what experts say about it has not been discussed.

It is worth remembering that on one occasion the daughter of Carmelita Salinas He indicated that his mother had moved her feet, a situation for which he flatly refused to disconnect her. María Eugenia would have shared that the famous woman did not like to have her feet touched, much less to be tickled, something she decided to do and indicated that in response, Salinas moved.

Despite what the family said, the doctors indicated that this was not a sign of progress, since movement in various parts of the body may be an involuntary reaction and not something that Carmen Salinas has ordered her brain to do.

Did Carmen Salinas speak? They reveal possible progress in her health. Photo: ..

Then hope came, because it was said that Salinas had a hemorrhage and not a stroke, noting that this could indicate that after deflating his brain he could wake up, a situation that a fourth specialist denied in reviewing it.

The doctor brought from abroad assured that hemorrhage and stroke are the same, only that the second is a colloquial term, so the actress’s situation does not change and neither does the prognosis that she will not wake up. It was also said that there is no medical history that someone in Carmen’s health conditions has woken up.

Even so, María Eugenia’s decision has been to leave her mother connected even if it takes weeks, months or years, because she ensures that Carmen Salinas placeholder image deserves to live; However, some people are against this decision because they say he should already let her rest and go to the side of her beloved son Pedrito who lost more than 27 years ago.